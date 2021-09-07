Nineteen people are being treated at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for Covid-19, a new record.
"This is four more than our highest throughout the pandemic," hospital spokeswoman Kelly Atlee said in a Tuesday morning email.
The total number of in-patients at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital is 76, according to Atlee.
One of the Covid-19 patients is described as pediatric. The rest are in their 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s, Atlee said. On Friday, the hospital had 11 Covid-19 patients.
Atlee referred questions about the patients' vaccination status to the state of Alaska.
She said the hospital has two beds available in the intensive care unit as of Tuesday morning.
The hospital also is recruiting for staffing.
According to a Sept. 3 Facebook post, Foundation Health Partners is hiring for Covid Relief Patient Safety Assistants (CR-PSA) and paramedics to help deal with a surge of patients.
"These positions are temporary per-diem, with flexible scheduling, and are perfect for those looking for a second job that works around a school or work schedule. We are looking for individuals who have a heart for their community and are ready to jump in and help our patients and health care professionals now," the social media post reads.
