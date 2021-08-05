Fairbanks is seeing more deaths and hospitalizations related to the Covid-19 virus.
“We’ve had four Covid-related deaths in the last week,” Kelly Atlee, director of communications for Foundational Health Partners, wrote in the email to the News-Miner.
State data is not reflecting those four deaths yet, reporting only one Fairbanks death identified through a death certificate review. Besides the death of a Fairbanks woman in her 80s, the state reported on Thursday four additional Covid-related deaths, also not recent. Biographical data on the four deaths at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, such as age, gender and race, were not immediately available.
“As we have seen since the beginning of this pandemic, very often local community partners have information, including deaths, before the information/data is updated on DHSS’ Data Dashboards,” said Clinton Bennett, communications director for the Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS).
Seven people were receiving care for Covid at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital on Thursday, Atlee said. This number rose since Monday, when four people were hospitalized with the illness.
Statewide, 98 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday, and five patients were suspected to have the virus, according to the Thursday DHSS update. This means that 9.0% of all patients were hospitalized with Covid-19.
Despite virus transmission increasing in Alaska, statewide hospitalizations are not growing as much anymore, state epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin said during a Thursday news conference.
“The number of hospitalizations is still higher than early in the summer, but they plateaued a bit,” he added.
In addition to looking at new hospitalizations, it is important to consider the overall volume of hospitalizations impacting the hospitals’ capacity, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said.
As for new Covid-19 cases, 382 new people were identified with the virus on Wednesday, including 15 in Fairbanks, 12 in North Pole, three in Yukon Koyukuk Census Area, two in Denali Borough and one in Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, according to the DHSS.
As before, most of the cases were reported in the Anchorage area — 69 in Anchorage, 20 in Wasilla, 11 in Palmer, two in Chugiak and one in Big Lake. In other places with more than 10 cases, Homer reported 82, Kodiak 18, Nome Census Area 18, Kenai 16 and Anchor Point 14.
“The majority cases that we see are of Delta variant,” Zink reminded. “And again, the vaccines are the fastest way out of this pandemic.”