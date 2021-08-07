Fairbanks Memorial Hospital heightened restrictions for visitors on Saturday in response to high Covid-19 virus transmissions in the community.
“Due to the aggressive nature of the Delta variant and the increase in community spread, visitation is limited to one person per patient,” said Kelly Atlee, communications and public relations director for Foundation Health Partners, which includes Tanana Valley Clinic, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and Denali Center.
Patients receiving end of life care are able to have two visitors, and parents of a minor are allowed to visit their child, Atlee added.
The restrictions went into effect immediately on Saturday afternoon.
“It’s so difficult for visitors to come to the hospital only to be turned away,” Atlee wrote in an email to the News-Miner. “It’s better for them to know in advance.”
As of Saturday, the hospital had seven inpatients receiving care for Covid-19 and six more were suspected to be infected with the virus and were waiting on test results.
“For the past week, every day it’s been four to seven inpatients,” said Dr. Angelique Ramirez, chief medical officer for Foundation Health Partners. “Every day, we’re admitting one, two, maybe three patients. The number is slowly going up.”
On Thursday, 327 new people were identified with Covid-19 in Alaska, 17 of them in Fairbanks and four in North Pole. Denali Borough reported two non-resident cases in the tourism industry, according to the Friday update from the Department of Health and Social Services.
In the Anchorage area, Anchorage reported 122 new cases on Thursday, Wasilla reported 35, Eagle River reported 17, Palmer reported 10, Big Lake reported 3, Chugiak reported 3 and Girdwood reported one. Among other places with high case counts, Nome Census Area reported 19 people identified with Covid, Kodiak reported 15, Ketchikan reported 14 and Kenai reported 12.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough has the lowest virus transmission in the state, but it is still considered high, with the average daily case rate over 14 days being 14.70 cases per 100,000 people. The transmission has been rising for the past few weeks locally and across the state.
“As the doctors and the nurses and the hospital administrators, we don’t control what happens over the next couple of weeks; the community does,” Ramirez said. “And if our community is vaccinated or wears masks — whichever people are comfortable with — we can slow down the transmission.”
Contact Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.