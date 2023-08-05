The Denali Borough has issued an evacuation order for all residents along the Teklanika River due to the Anderson Complex fires.
The order includes all residents in the Clear Sky Homestead and those adjacent to Rose Hip Creek.
Tri-Valley School located at 400 Suntrana Road in Healy will serve as evacuation parking and if needed, an evacuation center.
Anderson residents and anyone who uses the George Parks Highway between mile post 270 and the Rex Bridge are in a set notice and should be ready at a moment's notice.
The following areas should be ready for possible evacuations also:
City of Nenana
Residents accessing property between Parks Highway mile posts 288 and 306
Residents accessing property between Parks Highway mile posts 266 and 270, including June Creek and Bear Creek.
Stay up to date with evacuation orders by going to denaliborough.org or the Denali borough facebook page.