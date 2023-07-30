An immediate evacuation is in place for residents of the Teklanika River and all residents within 2.5 miles of the Teklanika River as of early Sunday afternoon, plus all residents adjacent to Rose Hip Creek, an area just west of Kobe Road.
Do not delay, firefighters said in Sunday's fire update.
Rose Hip Creek is west of Kobe Road and within the Clear Sky Homestead area. On the fire map, it is the slanted red rectangle at the bottom left corner of the map.
Tri-Valley School in Healy is available for evacuation parking and will be available as an evacuation center, if needed.
The city of Anderson and all residents that use any road west of the Parks Highway, between Mile 270 and the Rex Bridge, are in evacuation status “set.” Residents should be ready to evacuate in a moment’s notice.
Anderson Complex Fire
Firefighters assigned to the Anderson Complex in the Anderson-Clear area worked Saturday to protect structures and allotments near the Teklanika River Fire (#257), which is now estimated at 3,000 acres. The primary areas of focus were protecting sites on both sides of the Teklanika River and assessing protection needs in the city of Anderson.
The BLM Alaska Fire Service Midnight Sun Hotshots were able to get into the area where the fire crossed to the north side of the river. They worked to protect a group of 8 to 10 structures threatened by the fire, laying hose and installing sprinklers. Large air tankers also dropped retardant to protect structures and allotments on the north side of the fire.
Protecting structures and allotments from the fire on both sides of the river remained a priority on Sunday.
In the city of Anderson, members of the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) Task Force conducted structure assessments on Saturday. They inspected fuel breaks that have been established or are planned for construction. On Sunday, the JBER Task Force will return to Anderson to open up some of the fuel breaks and lay hose. These precautionary measures are being taken to protect the community from the fire should it move in that direction.
In addition to the Teklanika River Fire, the Anderson Complex includes the Kobe Road Fire (#297), Birch Creek Fire (#285), Nenana River Fire (#288), and Nenana River 2 Fire (#289). All fires in the complex are primarily burning in dense black spruce stands.
The Kobe Road Fire is now estimated at 2 acres. The more accurate acreage estimate is based on increased visibility and reconnaissance flights conducted Saturday evening. The fire showed minimal activity during the most recent reconnaissance flights. No new activity was reported on the Nenana River or Nenana River 2 fires.
The Birch Creek Fire is estimated at 250 acres and is pushing north. The area where it is burning is inaccessible to the engines currently assigned to the fire. Skidgens, which are tracked vehicles, have been ordered to give firefighters the access they need.
Great Basin Team 3, a Type 2 team, assumes command of the Anderson Complex at 8 a.m. Monday, July 31. A Type 2 team has additional personnel and resources tasked with managing complex incidents.