Don’t go north. Don’t go south. Don’t go anywhere unless absolutely necessary because driving conditions are very difficult at best and hazardous at worst, according to Alaska State Troopers and the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
Sections of highways to the north are closed, mainly due to wind and drifting snow. The Parks Highway to the south was closed overnight, leaving some travelers stranded, after too many vehicles in distress held up snow-clearing equipment. Then an avalanche happened near Healy covering the road with up to 10 feet of snow. No one was caught in the slide, the snow has been cleared and the highway was opened again on Monday morning, according to DOT spokeswoman Caitlin Frye.
“It was a wild night,” Frye said.
Troopers responded to 54 vehicle collisions or vehicles in distress across Interior Alaska on Sunday and early Monday and somehow no one was hurt, according to Austin McDaniel, communications director.
“There has been a significant decrease in calls for assistance today (Monday), and we appreciate Alaskans staying off of the roadway,” McDaniel wrote in an email.
Rain on Sunday and overnight glazed roads with a sheet of ice. Snow drifts are also causing poor driving conditions.
Extra road-maintenance help has been brought in, and road-clearing crews have been working around the clock with the National Weather Service warning of another impending snow storm.
“Our focus right now is to increase traction. That is our No. 1 goal,” Frye said. “The roads were still thawing out from those super cold temperatures that we had last week. When the rain hit the roads, it turned to ice. Ice binds to the asphalt like cement, and it’s very difficult for us to remove.”
The DOT is operating four graders, six plow trucks and two sanders, Frye said.
The agency is scraping the roads, putting grooves in the ice and laying down chips or gravel to increase traction.
The avalanche happened between Healy and Denali National Park and Preserve, and Frye described it is 100 feet in length and 10 feet tall.
“The report that I got was that no vehicles were involved or impacted,” Frye said.
Troopers made the decision to close the Parks Highway shortly before the avalanche and it was reopened about 4:30 a.m., according to officials. It’s not clear how many people were stranded overnight.
Frye said early Monday afternoon that the Steese Highway north of Fairbanks was closed at Eagle Summit and at Twelve Mile Summit.
“It’s not terribly unusual for those summits to close due to drifting snow,” she said.
The Elliott Highway was closed at the junction with the Dalton Highway to Manley.
“What we have heard from our big freight haulers is that they are not running today. They are not running north because conditions are so bad,” Frye said.
To the south, the Richardson Highway down to Summit Lake is open but travel is not advised. The same with the Alaska Highway to Tok.
“Just a lot of ice on the roads,” Frye said. “Anybody who is even thinking about driving out that way should expect very difficult traveling conditions.”
The next storm could complicate snow-clearing if the DOT diverts to major roadways before it finishes clearing the recent snowfall on lower-priority roads. The DOT has several tiers.
Frye said examples of high-priority roads are the Steese, Johansen and Mitchell expressways and Interior highways, including the Parks and Richardson highways.
The next tier includes Airport Way and University Avenue followed by another tier that includes Goldstream Road. Neighborhood roads are the lowest priority, according to Frye.