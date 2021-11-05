In Alaska, both Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations have declined from last week; cases dropped by 10% and hospitalizations by 5%. Health care officials are relieved by the downward trend, but Alaska is not out of the woods yet as the state continues to have the highest case rate in the nation.
Cases
Alaska reported 655 new cases of the virus on Thursday, in addition to 645 new cases on Wednesday. The Fairbanks North Star Borough reported 36 new cases on Wednesday and 35 on Thursday.
While still high, cases are significantly lower than they have been in the past few weeks, when it was common for 800 to 1,000 new cases to be reported daily.
It’s, really, honestly relieving,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said of the trend. After several weeks of a plateaued high, “This is a much better trend than what we’ve been seeing in the past,” Zink said.
While hopeful that the decline will continue, Zink noted that, “there are still a lot of cases and a lot of opportunities to contract the virus.” Nearly all the state remains on high alert level for virus transmission and the state’s case rate remains roughly four times higher than the United States average.
Deaths
The state reported three deaths on Thursday and three on Wednesday. There were two Covid deaths in Fairbanks over the past week, of a 60 year old man and a woman in her 80s or older.
According to Zink, deaths often lag behind cases, so it could be weeks before the number of deaths begins to decrease.
Hospitalizations
While cases have been lower than their September peak for a few weeks, hospitalizations have only now begun to decline after reaching a record high last week. This is in large part due to the more highly transmittable and deadly Delta variant.
Currently, 159 Alaskans are hospitalized with Covid, a 5% decrease from last week and significantly lower than the 236 hospitalizations reported last Wednesday. Covid patients comprise 15.8% of inpatients statewide, and 19% at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. On Thursday, 13 patients at FMH tested positive for the virus.
The drop in both cases and hospitalizations provided a slight relief to Alaska health care facilities and workers, which were overwhelmed with virus cases.
While progress in the right direction, the decline is relative; hospitalizations rates were so high that even with fewer cases hospitals remain taxed.
This is apparent in the high numbers of Covid patients in the intensive care unit. Roughly 80% of Alaska’s 118 intensive care unit beds are occupied; 94 beds are taken, leaving just 24 available. Of those patients, 23 are on ventilators.
Vaccinations
The best way to reduce the hospitalization rate is to increase vaccination rate. Vaccines provide “really impressive protection against hospitalization,” Zink explained on Thursday.
Vaccinated Alaskans are about 14 times less likely to be hospitalized for Covid, according to a recent DHSS report.
Statewide, 60% of Alaskans 12 and older are fully vaccinated. The rate continues to lag in the FNSB, with 53% of Borough residents having received both shots.
The latest development in terms of vaccination is that the Pfizer vaccine became available for children as young as five earlier this week. Zink is hopeful that getting more of the population vaccinated will lead to a further decline in case numbers.