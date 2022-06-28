The Denali Borough issued an evacuation order for residents southwest of the Kobe Agricultural Area on Tuesday morning as the Clear Fire continues to grow. Both the Clear Fire near Anderson and the Minto Lakes Fire near Fairbanks are expanding and shifting rapidly.
The Clear Fire
The Clear Fire, which has been burning near Anderson since June 21, was last estimated to be approximately 9,555 acres. The fire is 7% contained but continues to be very active due to warm and dry conditions in the area. Fire activity increased on the southeast side of the fire.
“The fire is expected to continue to grow,” reads a situation report from the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center. The Clear Fire is roughly 8.5 miles west of Anderson.
Wind on Monday pushed the blaze southeast, toward Anderson subdivisions. In response to the growing threat, fire managers will provide an update on the situation of the fire at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Anderson Fire Hall and on Facebook live at fb.me/e/2JMpvI4DJ.
There are currently 272 firefighters working to suppress the fire. Crews are continuing to make progress on the fire but are struggling with “access and logistical challenges” in areas of the fire, according to a statement from the Division of Forestry.
The priority is structure protection — particularly the Native allotments and cabins along the Teklanika River — and evacuation efforts for Anderson subdivisions.
Fire personnel are almost done creating containment lines near the Kobe Agricultural Area, Anderson Subdivision and the Quota Subdivision, a Division of Forestry release reads.
On Monday, crews worked on containment lines along the Teklanika River and the northern edge of the fire. Firefighters worked to clear potential fuel, including reinforcing containment lines, and assessed structures in and around the City of Anderson.
Some relief may be in sight, however, because an upcoming low-pressure system is expected to bring cooler weather to the area. This will allow personnel to resume flying helicopters to deliver “vital supplies and equipment” to firefighters in difficult-to-access areas of the blaze.
A “Go” evacuation order has been in place for residents of the Kobe Agricultural Area, Anderson Subdivision and the Quota Subdivision since Saturday afternoon.
Early Tuesday, the Denali Borough issued an evacuation notice for residents southwest of the Kobe Ag Area that are accessed by the “Winter Trail,” roughly seven miles west of the Nenana River.
A “Ready” order is in place for the City of Anderson, Clear and the Clear Space Force Station.
The borough issues a “Go” order once the fire is within two miles of structures. The evacuation shelters are the Nenana City School and the Tri-Valley School in Healy.
The Minto Lakes Fire
The Minto Lakes Fire has also been extremely active due to warm and dry weather. According to an AICC report, the fire “experienced extreme growth with extreme fire activity” on Monday. The fire is burning between Washington Creek and the Chatanika River (two miles north of the Murphy Dome Road boat launch).
Estimated to be 10,300 acres, the blaze “continues to push in a northeastern direction” through the Washington River Valley toward the Chatanika River Corridor, according to a statement from Alaska Wildland Fire Information. The fire grew in the Washington River drainage and on its southeast side, toward the end of Murphy Dome Road and the boat launch.
There are 150 firefighters working on the Minto Lakes Fire, which was also sparked by lightning on June 21. On Monday, crews assessed structures along the Chatanika River corridor. Aircraft were unable to fly due to poor air quality and low visibility. However, ground crews continued to suppress the fire.
Firefighters on Tuesday continued to prepare and assess structures located northwest of the fire off the Elliott Highway. Dozers will start to open former contingency lines, as fire managers “continue to strategize and look for potential control lines out in front of the fire.” Warm weather — with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s in the Fairbanks forecast — and southwesterly winds are expected to drive the fire further northeast.
A “Go” evacuation order is in place for residents north of the Chatanika River and west of the Murphy Dome boat launch, meaning that people should leave the area immediately. The level is at “Set” for residents west of Shovel Creek along the Chatanika River Valley.
There will be a community meeting about the Minto Lakes Fire at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29. The meeting will be held in the outdoor pavilion of the Ken Kunkel Community Center.