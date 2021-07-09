Following a national trend, the presence of the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus is increasing.
About 40% of all evaluated virus cases during the week in mid-June were Delta viruses, state of Alaska lab manager Jayme Parker said during a Thursday news conference. The variant originally identified in India was detected in Anchorage/Mat-Su area in May. Since then, 37 cases total were identified across Alaska.
The spread of Delta variant can lead to an escalation of the pandemic, since the strain is 50% more transmissible and might lead to more hospitalizations then other variants, state epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin said.
“It is likely the most transmissible variant we’ve seen so far,” he said.
As with other strains of the virus, the same Covid-19 prevention techniques apply to Delta variant, the main one being getting vaccinated.