Alaska’s Covid-19 cases are slightly increasing again.
This week the state has seen 14% more cases than last week, according to the Department of Health and Social Services. Mirroring the state trend, weekly cases in the Fairbanks North Star Borough dropped after Sept. 30 but have been teetering on the brink of up since.
“We were hoping to kind of see more of a downward trend, but it’s a little bit more of a flat trend across the state of Alaska,” State Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink said Thursday. “We still have work to do to push those numbers down.”
Two Fairbanks Memorial Hospital patients, ages 42 and 66, died from Covid on Wednesday and Thursday.
Additionally, the state reported Thursday two recent local deaths — a Fairbanks man in his 70s and a Fairbanks man in his 50s. Three more Alaska deaths were reported on Friday.
FMH stays full, and Covid patients constituted 33% of all Friday hospitalizations. The ages of patients range from their 20s to 80s. Statewide, hospitals have a total of 220 current Covid-related hospitalizations — 16.9% of all patients.
State epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin said that “as soon as we do start to see a notable decline in cases, then we expect that we will see a common decrease in hospitalizations.”
State epidemiologist Louisa Castrodale added that there is usually a lag between changes in cases and hospitalizations trends, so “when the case numbers start coming down, it would take a little bit of time for the hospitalizations to flatten out.”
Alaska reported 964 cases on Wednesday and 984 new cases on Thursday, according to the DHSS.
“So still a lot of people getting sick with Covid-19 these days,” Zink said.
Case counts
On Thursday, Fairbanks reported 89 cases, and North Pole reported 28. Seven more were identified in two communities in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, while the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area reported one. In Denali Borough, there were two more cases, and another one happened were in Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area. Meanwhile, Anchorage reported 353 new infections, Wasilla 98, Eagle River 53, Northwest Arctic Borough 42, Palmer 42 and Bethel Census Area 31.
Out of 986 cases on Wednesday, Fairbanks reported 69, North Pole 29, Delta Junction five, Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area five in four communities and Southeast Fairbanks Census Area reported one. The highest Wednesday counts were reported by Anchorage with 386 cases, Wasilla with 118, Palmer with 56, Kodiak 32, Eagle River 27, Juneau 25 and Soldotna with 25.
The week of Oct. 3, Alaska reported 21.4% fewer Covid cases than the week before. The case numbers appeared to have plateaued statewide, according to the weekly DHSS report. However, the decrease does not reflect the true trajectory of Covid-19 cases, the report said. There is still a large number of backlogged cases to count.
“Regardless of the trajectory, intense community transmission is continuing to occur and is causing significant illness, death, and demand on the health care system,” the report said.
If you received two doses of Pfizer vaccines more than six months ago, you might be eligible for the third dose. People 65 years old and above, residents and staff at long-term facilities, adults with underlying health conditions or those working in high-risk environments can receive a booster shot. Health officials are discussing offering booster shots of the Moderna vaccine and mixed doses of Pfizer and Moderna, as well as offering vaccination to children aged 5 to 11.