Seven patients of different ages and genders, most of them unvaccinated, were receiving care Thursday in Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for Covid-19.
“Earlier this week, we had a six-month old in-patient ill with Covid,” Kelly Atlee, director of communications at Foundation Health Partners, wrote in an email to the News-Miner. The infant recovered and has been discharged since then.
The hospital is also experiencing staffing shortages and challenges.
“In certain departments, the loss of even a single employee becoming ill with Covid could mean that we would have to temporarily shut down a service line, or it could mean that a patient needing a certain kind of specialty care might have to go to Anchorage or even Seattle to receive the care,” Atlee wrote. “That’s not ideal for anyone.”
In response to the increasing virus spread, the hospital restricted the number of allowed visitors to one person per patient in most situations.
“This is not an easy change to make because we know how valuable family (and friend) support is in the healing process,” Atlee said. “Limiting access to the hospital is necessary in order to limit the potential spread of Covid within the building. It’s the safest, most effective way to protect our patients and to protect the staff as well.”
Around the state, four more Alaskans were hospitalized with Covid on Wednesday, bringing the total number of Covid-19-related hospitalizations to 129, according to the Thursday report from the Department of Health and Social Services.
The average age of Alaska Covid patients is decreasing because younger people are often not eligible to get the vaccine and are more susceptible to the virus, state epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin said during a Thursday news briefing. However, elderly and immunocompromised people, as well as those with underlying medical conditions, are still at higher risk of a more severe infection and hospitalization, McLaughlin added.
In terms of hospital resources, state medical officer Dr. Anne Zink said that “Alaska has always had a limited health care capacity,” but staffing shortages as well as increased demand for care during summer makes the situation more challenging.
“(In Alaska,) people do amazing work and in really challenging, sometimes very austere, conditions to be able to provide care,” she said. “On top of that, we have seen many people leaving the healthcare sector. (...) On top of that, we got a lot of people in Alaska doing a lot of fun things, and so that’s making beds very full and busy. And then you add a pandemic with surging cases and hospitalizations.”
Zink said that on a day to day basis, clinicians need to adjust their services based on what they have available to provide help.
“Currently the resources in Alaska and in the country are becoming increasingly limited, and we’re having to make decisions about the care of our patients that we don’t want to be making,” she said. “That might be having to wait hours when you are actually considering the emergency department. That means, transferring (patients) to Seattle in some cases where you would normally keep them here. That may mean setting something as an outpatient what you would want to do as an inpatient.”
Zink added that these changes have already been happening in Alaska for some time, and the hospital association mentioned having to cancel planned surgeries often referred to as elective — important procedures that need to happen, but are not the most emergent thing.
“Because of the surging cases in Alaska and across the country, we continue to do everything we can to try to mitigate that, but we need Alaskans to help to slow the spread of this disease, and to be safe out there — to wear your life jackets, wear your helmet, to not drink and drive and stay healthy and well because the help is really limited right now in the state.”
The state of the virus
On Thursday, the state reported three recent Covid-19-related deaths and 406 new infections.
The deaths happened to an Anchorage man in his 50s, a Wasilla man in his 70s and a Ketchikan woman older than 80.
Out of 406 new cases, 20 were in Fairbanks, eight were in North Pole , four were in Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area, one in Healy, one in Denali Borough and another one somewhere else in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Meanwhile, Anchorage reported 151 new people identified with the virus, Ketchikan reported 35, Eagle River 21, Haines 19, Juneau 20, Kodiak 17, Kenai 12, Soldotna 11 and Chugiak 10.
“Our case counts continue to trend up in a continued escalating fashion,” McLaughlin said. “Most of the state is now in the red zone, the highest alert level.”
The state of vaccinations
From Jan. 1 through Aug. 7, four deaths, 41 hospitalizations, and 2,314 cases with vaccine breakthrough infections were reported among Alaska residents. This means that 92% of all cases, 94% of all hospitalizations and 96% of deaths among Alaska residents were in people who are not fully vaccinated.
“With people who are vaccinated, you know, we do see breakthrough rates,” McLaughlin said. “And of those people, we see that hospitalization and death rates are much, much lower than people who have infection who are not vaccinated.”
Almost 990 vaccinations were administered per 100,000 people at the beginning of July, while in August, it was 1,283 vaccinations per 100,000 population.
“We are creeping up inch by inch in our vaccine rates,” McLaughlin agreed.
The increasing virus transmission, more dangerous nature of Delta variant and limited healthcare capacity are just some of the challenges facing Alaskans at this point of the pandemic, Zink said.
“The biggest thing is, we have less tolerance for the mitigation efforts. Sometimes I feel like social distancing and these things that we ask each other to do is like holding your breath, and you can only do it for so long,” she said. “People need to be together, our kids need to be in-person in school. These things need to happen, and it’s more challenging to be able to respond to this virus and I think that’s why we’re seeing a surge in many ways across this country, including Alaska overall.”
What is different this year is more tools available to the public to slow the spread, including testing, masking, better understanding of the virus and the Covid-19 vaccines.
“Ultimately it’s up to Alaskans and what they choose to do, and if they choose to get vaccinated if they choose to wear a mask, if they choose to just keep their group small,” she said. “It’s going to take every Alaskan waking up every day and making a decision about what they’re going to do to keep themselves mentally and physically healthy.”