Alaska is starting 2022 with a surge in Covid-19 cases.
This past week, cases have increased by 27% compared to the week prior, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
This is likely due to the highly contagious new Omicron variant.
Hospitalizations and deaths, however, are not rising at the same rate as cases.
Health officials continue to promote the Covid-19 vaccine as the best protection against the virus.
Cases
DHSS on Monday reported 2,872 cases between Wednesday Dec. 29 and Sunday Jan. 2.
There were a total of 119 cases in the Fairbanks North Star Borough since Wednesday.
Although there are currently only a few confirmed Omicron cases in Alaska, state health officials believe the variant is much more prevalent than it appears on paper since genomic sequencing can take up to two weeks.
There are likely many more unreported instances of the variant, according to officials.
Hospitalizations and deaths
There have been 18 recent hospitalizations due to the virus. On Monday, there were 55 people hospitalized with Covid across the state, DHSS reported, which is 4.7% of all inpatients. Six patients are on ventilators. There were 97 occupied beds in the Intensive Care Unit, which leaves 27 available.
In Interior Alaska, there are four hospitalized Covid patients, putting the hospitalization rate at 5.3%.
Preliminary evidence thus far suggests that the Omicron variant is more highly transmissible, but less severe than Delta. As a result, hospitalizations in Alaska remain relatively low despite the drastic increase in cases.
The state reported one death of a nonresident on Monday, of a man in his 50s who died in Fairbanks. There were no resident deaths, according to Monday’s report.
Vaccinations
Since multiple exposures to the virus appear to provide the best protection against Omicron, health officials are emphasizing both vaccines and booster shots.
The Federal Drug Administration on Monday lowered the age of eligibility for booster shots to children as young as 12, down from 16.
According to DHSS statistics, 67.8% of Alaskans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 60.6% are considered fully vaccinated and 21.9% have gotten a booster shot.
Vaccination rates in the Fairbanks North Star Borough continue to lag behind those in the state as a whole. In the FNSB, 54.5% of residents have received at least one shot, 49.5% are fully vaccinated, and 16.8% have gotten booster shots.