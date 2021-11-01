For the past month, Alaska has recorded a high yet stable rate of Covid-19 cases. This weekend saw a slight decline in cases, but hospitalizations remain high. The state reported 1,547 cases and three deaths over the past three days. Currently, 190 people are hospitalized with the virus throughout the state, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services website.
Cases and deaths
There were 625 new cases reported on Friday, followed by 564 on Saturday and 358 more on Sunday. The Fairbanks North Star Borough reported 58 cases Friday, 71 Saturday and another 10 on Sunday, DHSS data shows.
Despite the recent drop in Covid diagnoses, Alaska continues to have the highest case rate of any state, with the number of cases per 100,000 residents about 4.5 times more than the national average, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While the number of new cases dropped 8% from last week, it is too soon to know if it is a sign of a downward trend. A pattern of fluctuation has been occurring for about a month and a half, but cases show no sign of a significant decline, explained state epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin.
Deaths
Three Alaskans, including one Fairbanks man in his 60s, died from Covid over the weekend. The other deaths were among Anchorage residents in their 70s and over 80.
Over the last week, there were 11 deaths in Alaska with two in the FNSB. This is more than double the five deaths reported last week.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations are the highest they have ever been, even though cases have dropped from their September peak. Hospital resources and personnel remain stretched thin across the state, as facilities struggle to accommodate the continuous high case numbers related to the more highly contagious and deadly Delta variant.
Covid patients account for nearly 20% of total hospitalizations statewide, and 28 of these inpatients are on ventilators. The state has 118 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, of which 96 are occupied, leaving only 22 available.
At Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, 20 patients (27% of inpatients) tested positive for Covid. There are five open ICU beds at FMH.
To minimize the risk of contracting Covid as well as the symptoms, health care professionals such as McLaughlin urge vaccination.
Unvaccinated people are at a much higher risk of having to be hospitalized for Covid. Unvaccinated people are up to 15 times more likely to need to be hospitalized with the virus.
“Vaccines have done a really good job at lowering hospitalizations,” McLaughlin said.
Statewide, 60.3% of Alaskans aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated. This number is slightly lower in the FNSB; 52.9% of residents 12 and up have received both shots.
Fairbanks testing site expands hours
The drive-through Covid testing site in Fairbanks has expanded its hours. Beginning today, the site, located outside the city of Fairbanks Public Works Facility at 2121 Peger Road, will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The tests are free and no appointment is necessary.