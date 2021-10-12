Alaska reported 16 recent Covid deaths on Monday, three of them in the Fairbanks area. Before that, the weekend brought four deaths across the state and three reported by Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Alaska is still leading the country in new Covid-19 infections per capita but is potentially on a downward trajectory in case growth. This week the states saw 9% fewer new infections than the week before, according to the Department of Health and Social Services. Last week Alaska saw a 28% drop in case growth.
The slight decline made health officials cautiously optimistic, Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink said last week. This week will determine if cases are truly trending down.
The state reported 16 recent Covid deaths on Monday, including one Fairbanksans who was 40 and two who were 60. The weekend DHSS report listed four Covid deaths. Additionally, Fairbanks Memorial reported two deaths on Saturday and one on Monday. The deceased at FMH were ages 53, 74 and 77.
Fairbanks Memorial continues seeing a high number of patients positive for the Covid-19 virus. On Tuesday, Covid patients made up 30% of all hospitalizations and included a toddler, as well as people in their 20s and 30s. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with the virus across the state is 16%.
Case counts
The state reported 464 new cases on Monday, 804 on Sunday, 1073 on Saturday, and 915 on Sunday.
On Monday, Fairbanks reported 26 cases, North Pole reported four, Delta Junction two, Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area two, SE Fairbanks Census Area one and Ester one. In other places with highest counts, Anchorage saw 172 new cases, Bethel Census Area 51, Juneau 32, Wasilla 21, Kusilvak Census Area 14.
The weekend local cases included 206 in Fairbanks, 95 in North Pole and four somewhere else in Fairbanks North Star Borough. Healy reported three cases over the weekend, Denali Borough reported one, Delta Junction reported five. Twelve cases were reported in Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area and one in Southeast Fairbanks Census Area.
High counts were seen in Anchorage that reported 1,009 cases over the weekend, Wasilla with 302 cases, Kenai with 191, Palmer with 130, Soldotna with 83, Juneau with 84 and Eagle River with 74.