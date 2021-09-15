One more Fairbanks resident died from the Covid-19 virus early this week, according to a Tuesday report from Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. The deceased was 47 years old.
Alaska reported seven more recent deaths on Tuesday, including six Anchorage men and a woman in Juneau, who were in their 50s, 60s and 70s.
As of Tuesday morning, 16 patients at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital were treating for the Covid illness, and two more people had Covid symptoms and were suspected to have the illness. The patients ranged in age between 30s and 90s.
Kelly Atlee, Foundation Health Partners communications director, added that “22% of inpatients were Covid positive, and if you include the two patients under investigation, it’s 25%.”
Alaska continues to report a high virus transmission, with 691 new people identified with the virus on Monday alone. Locally, Fairbanks reported 91, North Pole reported 28 and Ester reported one. One more case was identified somewhere in Fairbanks North Star Borough. Healy reported one local case, and Denali Borough reported three in the tourism industry.
According to Tuesday’s New York Times Covid tracker, Alaska saw the second-highest increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations among all states, topped only by North Dakota, in the past two weeks. North Dakota has a vaccination rate about five points below Alaska’s. By Tuesday, the Times’ reported, Alaska’s case rate was the third highest in the nation, behind Tennessee and Kentucky.