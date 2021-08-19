Alaska reported four new Covid-19 deaths and 617 new infections Wednesday, which is the highest daily case count since winter.
The deaths included three Anchorage men and one man from Palmer. The deceased were of different ages, between their 70s and 50s, according to the Wednesday report from the Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS).
The state also reported 13 new hospitalizations on Tuesday. The Fairbanks Memorial Hospital continues to see a high number of Covid-19 hospitalizations as well.
“As of this morning we had seven inpatients receiving care for Covid,” Kelly Atlee, communications director for Foundational Health Partners, said Wednesday. “Age ranges include teens, 30s, 40s, 60s and 80s.”
Among 617 new infections, many were local. Fairbanks reported 28 new people identified with the virus, North Pole reported five, Denali Borough reported two and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area reported four. One more was reported somewhere else in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Among other places in Alaska with high case counts, Anchorage reported 175 new cases, Wasilla reported 45, Nome Census Area reported 41, Soldotna reported 31, Palmer reported 28, Haines reported 21, Juneau reported 21, Sitka reported 22, Ketchikan reported 20, Kodiak reported 21, Homer 20, Eagle River 15, Kenai 15, Dillingham Census Area 14, Seward 11 and Northwest Arctic Borough 10.
The total number of Alaska Covid-19 cases is 32% higher than last week, according to DHSS.
The daily reports from state health officials do not include vaccination information of people who transmit Covid-19. However, according to the most recent weekly report, four deaths, 41 hospitalizations, and 2,314 cases were reported among fully vaccinated Alaska residents. This means that 92% of all cases, 94% of all hospitalizations and 96% of deaths among Alaska residents since winter to Aug. 7 were in people who were not fully vaccinated.