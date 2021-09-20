More than a quarter of the patients at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital have Covid-19, Foundation Health Partners reported.
Out of 62 hospital patients on Friday, 27.4% had tested positive for the virus, according to figures from the health care company.
Across Alaska, the Covid alert level remains high, based on the number of new cases reported in the past seven days per 100,000 people in each borough, according to state figures.
As of Friday, the state reported more than 96,000 Covid cases since the pandemic began, according to a state dashboard that tracks the virus.
Alaska ranked third in the nation on Sunday for daily new Covid cases per capita, the New York Times reported. Alaska was behind only Tennessee, at No. 1, and West Virginia, at No. 2.
Covid cases in the Interior
According to state figures, of the total number of Covid cases, 12,130 have been Interior residents.
The following new Covid cases were reported Friday for Interior Alaska, the most recent figures available: Fairbanks, 111; North Pole, 26; Delta Junction, 6; Yukon-Koyukuk, 4; and Salcha, 2.
JBER: ‘Public health emergency’
In response to increasing Covid numbers statewide, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson declared a public health emergency on Friday.
All personnel at the Anchorage base were being advised to avoid places that do not require masks or social distancing, military officials said.
“We’ve all seen Covid-19 cases continue to spread rapidly across our nation, the state of Alaska and in our local community,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Kirsten Aguilar, who is the 673d Air Base Wing and JBER commander. “After close consultation with JBER mission commanders, I have decided to declare a public health emergency.”
“Unfortunately, the lack of mitigation measures off-base has resulted in alarmingly high infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths in our community,” Lt. Gen. David Krumm, the commander of the Air Force in Alaska, wrote in a letter to personnel.
Krumm said that “off-base exposure is the primary source of infection for our service members and their families.”