Alaska and Fairbanks are continuing to see Covid-19 virus infections and hospitalizations climb up. State health officials credit the uptick to the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant and relaxed protective measures.
With virus transmission rising across the country, Alaska is “following a similar trend with a quick uptick in cases,” State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said during a Wednesday meeting.
“We have been in an acceleration phase for two weeks,” she said.
Contributing to the increase are the spread of the Delta variant and the lack of mitigation and protection measures such as masking and avoiding indoor gatherings, Zink explained.
So far this week, the state reported four recent deaths, all of them in Anchorage.
In terms of new Covid-19 cases, 307 new people were identified with the virus on Monday and 338 on Tuesday.
Both on Monday and Tuesday, most of the cases were reported in the Anchorage area. For the two days combined, Anchorage reported 247 new resident and non-resident cases, Eagle River reported 34, Wasilla reported 31, Palmer reported 11, Big Lake reported four and Chugiak reported one.
Locally, Fairbanks reported 28 new cases on Monday and Tuesday and North Pole reported seven. Five more cases were reported somewhere else in the Fairbanks North Star Borough and four in Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area. In Denali Borough, three non-residents were also identified with the virus.
Among other places in Alaska with a high number of new cases, Kodiak reported 36 for Monday and Tuesday combined, Sitka reported 24, Homer reported 14, Ketchikan and Soldotna reported 12 each and Bethel reported 11.
As of Aug. 3, 101 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 were hospitalized and three additional patients were considered under investigation. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with the virus was 9.3%.
The spread of the Delta variant
The Delta variant has taken off in Alaska: 96% of all new cases in one week in mid-July were Delta.
“It’s a pretty decent assumption that if you get Covid now, it is Delta,” Zink said.
The variant is more transmissible than other Covid-19 virus strains and can be spread by vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, alike.
“If you are vaccinated and have a breakthrough infection, even if asymptomatic, you’ll still have a high viral load, similar in those who are unvaccinated,” state epidemiologist Joe Mclaughlin said.
What it means is that while unvaccinated people are much more susceptible to the virus, vaccinated people can still carry the virus and infect others with it, whether they get sick or not, McLaughlin explained.
McLaughlin reminded that the Covid-19 vaccines are highly effective against the variant, even though that effectiveness is lower than against other strains.
“With the Alpha variant, vaccine efficacy dropped a bit,” he said. “Now what we are seeing with Delta, the efficacy is dropping a little bit more — it’s dropping into the high 80% range.”
Vaccine breakthroughs
From the beginning of January until the end of July, three fully vaccinated Alaskans died from Covid-19, 40 were hospitalized with the infection and 1,678 were identified with the virus. That means that vaccine breakthroughs contributed to 6% of all cases, 6% of all hospitalizations and 3% of all deaths among Alaska residents for that time period.
“Vaccines are continuing to be the major (protection) against the virus,” Zink said. “If you are vaccinated, you are less likely to get Covid, and even if you do, you are not likely to get hospitalized.”
McLaughlin added that getting vaccinated also helps to take care of people in your community.
“(Getting vaccinated) is a very altruistic decision when you are thinking about decreasing the spread in communities,” he explained. “Vaccines protect the individual, but they also protect the people around you.”
Upcoming community events
Alaskans will be able to get a Covid-19 vaccine at Tanana State Fair in Fairbanks this week, Salmonfest this weekend and Alaska State Fair at the end of the month.
While attending crowded events increases the risk of contracting Covid-19 virus, McLaughlin said that wearing a well-fitting mask that covers your mouth and nose as well as choosing a spot at the event away from crowds can reduce that risk.
As of now, health experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend everyone in areas with substantial or high community transmission to wear a mask when in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Most Alaskans live in an area with substantial or high community transmission.
For other options to get a vaccine in Fairbanks, people can visit Fairbanks Cancer Care Physicians on Monday evenings, North Pole Plaza on Mondays, Fridays and Wednesdays and Fairbanks International Airport on any day. Tanana Valley State Fair also hosts vaccination clinics. For more information about vaccines, call Capstone at 907-864-4642, FCCP at 907-452-4768 and Fairbanks Public Health at 907-452-1776.
To request a Covid vaccination event, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/XMTLMMF. To request a presentation about Covid-19 Vaccine, go to hipaa.jotform.com/210517978488067.