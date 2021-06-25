Alaska has more than tripled the number of Delta Covid-19 variant cases in a week, going from four to 13.
“There has been an uptake in the Delta variant, the one that has been of quite a bit of concern nationally,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said.
The nine additional cases, reported in the Alaska Covid Genomic Surveillance report on Thursday, were recorded in multiple regions including Anchorage, Mat-Su, the Interior, Southeast, and Northern and Gulf Coast regions.
“We are seeing a sort of widespread infection,” said lab manager Jayme Parker, who works with sequencing positive Covid-19 cases to identify the virus strain. “In this particular report that we put out this week we are seeing that about 12% of everything that we’re sequencing is Delta.”
State health officials expect the proportion to increase, said Louisa Castrodale, an epidemiologist with Alaska’s Division of Public Health.
Zink said that two doses of Pfizer vaccine prove to be effective in protecting people from getting infected by the Delta variant, and even more so from getting hospitalized or dying from the virus.
Moderna and Pfizer have a very similar mechanism, so health officials expect it to be as effective, but they have not received the data on Johnson and Johnson vaccine efficacy against the variant.
