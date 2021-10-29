Covid-19 cases are plateauing in Alaska, but hospitalizations remain extremely high, in large part due to the more deadly Delta variant. The state on Wednesday reported a record high number of hospitalizations, with 236 patients hospitalized with the virus, one higher than the previous record set last week. On Thursday, Alaska reported 833 new cases, five deaths, and 221 hospitalizations.
Case rates
Alaska is currently seeing a “frustrating high plateau of cases,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said. Cases have remained steady for the past six weeks to two months, according to state epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin.
Cases have decreased by 16% from last week, but, according to Zink, these slight drops and upticks have been occurring for the past few weeks. While stable, Alaska’s case rate remains extremely high — over four times greater than the national average, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state reported another 833 cases on Thursday.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough continues to have one of the highest rates of transmission in the state. Fairbanks reported 52 new resident cases and one case in a non-resident on Thursday. Recently, several court proceedings have been postponed due to Covid cases among inmates in Fairbanks Correctional Center. As of Tuesday, 23 FCC inmates and five new intakes tested positive for Covid in October, according to Alaska Department of Corrections Public Information Officer Betsy Holley.
The FNSB also has a relatively low rate of vaccination, with 52.7% of residents 12 and older having received at least one shot. This is nearly 15% lower than the statewide vaccination rate of 65%.
Deaths
So far this week, two people in Fairbanks and 21 people across Alaska have died from the virus. On Thursday, the state reported five recent Covid deaths. The deaths were among residents of Kenai, Soldotna, the Dillingham Census Area, Haines and Juneau.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations were trending down, but are now increasing once again, according to Zink. The number of Intensive Care Unit beds taken by Covid patients are at a peak right now, said McLaughlin. Hospitalizations and deaths often lag behind case numbers, so hospitals are unlikely to get any relief for the foreseeable future. “Don’t expect to see a big drop in hospitalizations until we see a big drop in cases,” McLaughlin said.
The recent influx of healthcare workers has helped, but resources remain extremely taxed. “Hospitals are still very stretched in their ability to care for patients,” Zink said. She explained that the addition of workers was beneficial, but hospitals are still unable to keep up with the sheer number of patients. “What we continue to bump up against is how many cases are in the hospital,” Zink explained.
Health officials attribute the uptick in hospitalizations to the more severe Delta variant. “Delta is different, Delta is deadly,” Zink said. The best way to prevent hospitalization — from Delta as well as other variants — is to get vaccinated, according to Zink.
Vaccination rates
A lower vaccination rate correlates to a higher hospitalization rate; this holds true in Fairbanks, which has a hospitalization rate 10% higher than that of the state. On Thursday, 19 patients (30% of inpatients) in Fairbanks Memorial Hospital were Covid positive. Statewide, Covid patients account for 20% of hospitalizations. “Vaccines have done a really good job at lowering hospitalizations,” McLaughlin said.
In people ages 18 to 48, unvaccinated individuals are 14 times more likely to be hospitalized with Covid than vaccinated people. This is slightly higher in people ages 50 to 64; unvaccinated Alaskans are 15 times more likely to need to be hospitalized than their vaccinated peers.
Vaccine Sweepstakes deadline is Saturday
In an effort to increase vaccination rates, the Alaska Chamber created the Give a Shot campaign, which rewards newly vaccinated Alaskans each week. This week, North Pole resident Lillian Croskrey was one of two winners. Croskrey received a $49,000 scholarship through the Alaska 529 savings plan program.
Saturday is the last day to enter the Give a Shot Sweepstakes.