For the sixth consecutive week, Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations have increased in Alaska.
“We have continued to see cases increase across the state” as well as an increase in the percent positivity, State Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said Thursday during a Department of Health and Social Services meeting.
State health officials announced that 1,358 new people were infected with Covid-19 from July 18 to July 24, a 55% increase compared to the previous seven days.
Covid-19 related hospitalizations have also increased, rising 64% between July 18 and July 24 compared to the previous seven days, according to the health department. There are currently 103 individuals hospitalized in Alaska with Covid-19.
The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high with widespread community transition at 22.8 cases per 100,000, according to DHSS. The Fairbanks North Star Borough alert level is intermediate with moderate community transmission at 6.70 cases per 100,000.
The Department of Health and Human Services is not involved in community mask mandates, Dr. Zink clarified Thursday.
“We are a home rule state,” she said. “Each individual board has their own authority, we don’t have any authority in that space. Our job is to share information to the school boards, the municipalities, and to the public about what we’re seeing about the virus.”
Across the state, 57.2% of residents have received at least one dose and about 52% are fully vaccinated. 94% of all cases and hospitalizations and 97% of all deaths to date have occurred with unvaccinated individuals, according to new data provided by DHHS.
“Our best attack against it is the vaccine, so the more we can do to encourage people to get vaccinated, the quicker we can end this moving forward,” Zink said.
State health officials said Covid-19 vaccines will not be required for school aged children attending public or private school in the fall.