The state reclassified the Fairbanks North Star Borough from “high” to “intermediate” for Covid-19 transmission.
The 14-day average case rate was 8.82 cases per 100,000 people as of Tuesday, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. The case rate hasn’t been this low since last August.
Dr. Mishelle Nace, a pediatrician at Tanana Valley Clinic and Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, attributed it to ongoing vaccinations.
“It’s a moment to celebrate,” she said in an emailed statement. “So many of our friends, families and neighbors have rolled up their sleeves in an effort to keep the community safe. It is a tangible reminder that vaccines make a difference. Let’s keep it up.”
On the state’s alert level map, the Fairbanks North Star Borough looks like an orange blob surrounded by red.
The alert level for Interior Alaska remains classified as “high” for virus transmission. The 14-day average number of cases per 100,000 Interior residents was 19.98 as of Tuesday. It’s the second-highest case rate among Alaska’s regions. The highest is the Southeast Region — not including Juneau — which is listed with a 14-day average of 56.01 new Covid-19 cases.
To be classified as “low,” a region needs to attain a 14-day average case rate of 4.8 cases or fewer per 100,000 people. Three regions are there — Juneau, the Southwest Region and the Northwest Region.
