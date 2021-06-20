A few days of dry and sunny weather fostered conditions for several new Interior fires last week, while cool and rainy weather later in the week helped to moderate the blazes.
The Haystack Fire about 20 miles north of Fairbanks has grown to slightly over 900 acres and is 30% contained as of Saturday. Firefighters are continuing to secure the heel and western perimeter of the fire, which is still expanding slowly, according to an Alaska Division of Forestry statement.
The east side of the fire has presented the greatest challenge due to steep and rough terrain. However, cool and humid temperatures on Thursday and Saturday helped firefighters, who are now mopping up hot spots and expanding the containment line around the fire.
Another crew was flown in to help extinguish the Little Albert Creek Fire that started Wednesday near Central. Moderated weather and marshy ground aided smokejumers and water-dropping aircraft in diminishing the fire, a Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire service press release stated. As of Saturday morning, the fire was estimated to be roughly 500 acres, but fire behavior was minimal Friday. The fire was initially burning in a limited management option zone, but quickly encroached onto a full protection area, making the blaze a priority. The goal is to demobilize the Little Albert Creek Fire by Wednesday, according to the BLM Alaska Fire Service.
The two lightning fires near Manley Hot Springs merged into one on Thursday. Firefighters continue to work to contain the Dry Creek Fire and the Zitziana River Fire, which have together burned over 3,000 acres. Cool and humid conditions have helped to moderate the fire, which continued to spread, but at a slower pace.
To add to existing blazes, a few new lightning fires began in the Interior. However, these fires were relatively small (under 30 acres) and firefighters were able to tackle them without too much trouble.
Thunderstorms forecasted for Saturday night could be a mixed bag for the fires. On one hand, the moisture is anticipated to moderate the fire and decrease ignition potential. However, lightning strikes can smolder on the forest floor for days, sparking fires once conditions become drier and more conducive to fires.
