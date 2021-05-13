Fairbanks youth 12 to 15 years old can get a Pfizer vaccine this week to protect them from the Covid-19 virus, slow the community transmission and allow teenagers do the things they love, health officials said.
Following the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices approved and recommended it on Wednesday, finding the vaccine effective and safe for the 12 to 15 age group.
“The side effect profile for the vaccine has been very similar to adults — which is a sore arm, fatigue, maybe fever and feeling a little ill, but those last just a couple of days,” said Dr. Michelle Nace, a pediatrician at Tanana Valley Clinic and Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. “The efficacy has been even better than for adults — it was 100% effective in the group where they did the study, which is very encouraging.”
Fairbanks resident Adam Demientieff is planning to bring his 12-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son to get vaccinated on Friday, something he says he’s been waiting for since the beginning of the pandemic.
“I’m very excited,” he said. “Of course I have a little bit of anxiety and worry but I am way more worried about them getting Covid.”
Though most children who contracted the virus have mild or no symptoms, “some children can get severely ill and require hospitalization,” Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wrote in a prepared statement. “There have also been rare, tragic cases of children dying from Covid-19 and its effects, including multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.”
Beside the protection the Covid-19 vaccine can give to his children, Demientieff said he wants them to have more freedom to do the things they love.
“They are very active, they are social; there is a lot they wanna do,” he said.
Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Dr. Jenny Lessner said she is “particularly excited for this age group” to deal with less safety limitations and stringent requirements for quarantine.
“This is a group who want to be out, they want to be with their friends, they want to be a part of the community activities,” she said, adding that vaccinations are “going to get our kids back to the activities not only safer but with a lot less red tape and time on the sidelines or waiting and missing recitals, missing performances because of the exposure.”
“I think they deserve this,” she added. “And they deserve to start to be teenagers and do the normal teenage things that we all want them to get back to doing.”
As of now, virus transmission among young people has been growing.
“My kids understand it,” Demientieff said. “They know that they can have it, and they can spread it around.”
To educate his children about the vaccine, Demientieff said he and his wife talked to them about the scientific method, and to keep themselves informed the parents looked at the CDC website and listened to the experts at Tanana Chiefs Conference.
“We have some very gifted people there that I get to listen to and I get to learn from and hear recommendations,” he said.
To learn more about the latest information and ask questions about Alaska teenagers getting vaccinated, you can attend a pop-up virtual panel Covid-19 Vaccine for Youth by Youth at bit.ly/Vax_AK_Teens.
Where to get a Pfizer vaccine for your teenager
Fairbanks officials are working to make sure vaccinations are available. Parents need to be present during their children’s vaccinations, Nace said.
• Tanana Valley Clinic on Saturday
Tanana Valley Clinic, 1001 Noble St., will host a vaccination event for youth ages 12 to 18 this and next Saturday. The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first floor of TVC in downtown Fairbanks.
You can schedule appointments for Saturday’s clinic by calling TVC Pediatrics at 907-459-3520. If supplies allow, there will be some spots for walk-ins for teens and their families. About 200 doses of Pfizer are available for May 14 and 200 for May 22. Second doses will be scheduled for June 5 and June 12.
• J. Michael Carroll Cancer Center on Monday
Fairbanks Cancer Care Center doctors Jacqueline and Andrew Cox will offer 100 doses of Pfizer vaccine during a Monday evening clinic at J. Michael Carroll Cancer Center at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Appointments for slots between 6:20 and 8.30 p.m. will be added to covidvax.alaska.gov.
• Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center, starting Friday
Starting on Friday, Tanana Chiefs Conference will offer Covid-19 vaccinations to youth ages 12 to 15 who are TCC beneficiaries as well as household members of TCC employees or beneficiaries, according to the TCC statement.
Beginning Friday, vaccination appointments at Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center can be scheduled by calling the main phone number at -907-451-6682. Youth need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian for their appointment, which would take about 30 to 45 minutes.
Other places offering Pfizer vaccines in Fairbanks include the Fairbanks Carlson Center offers the Pfizer vaccine, as does Walgreens Drug Store. To find a vaccination appointment for their child, parents can visit covidvax.alaska.gov or call 907-646-3322.
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.