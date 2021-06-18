The Fairbanks North Star Borough has reported the lowest Covid-19 virus transmission in Alaska since Monday, leading the statewide downward trajectory. State health officials credit the trend to people getting vaccinated and spending more time outdoors.
“We’re definitely seeing slowing down across the state, and that’s definitely a function of vaccinations, weather, past cases and sort of herd immunity,” Louisa Castrodale, an epidemiologist with Alaska’s Division of Public Health, said during Thursday. “It’s great to see it, and we love any sort of downward trend at this point and want to stay in that area.”
On Monday and Wednesday, the borough reported a two-week average daily case rate of 1.80 cases per 100,000 people, the lowest among 11 Alaska regions, according to reports from the Department of Health and Social Services. For comparison, the region with the highest transmission, the Southern Southeast Region, reported an average of about 11 cases.
What is surprising about low transmission in the Fairbanks area is that it comes as a juxtaposition to the region’s low vaccination rate. With 42% of people fully vaccinated in the borough, we are third to last in Alaska.
State epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin said that with Covid, it’s “hard to make any predictions one way or another.”
“The decrease in cases that we’re seeing now are largely attributable to vaccination, but not 100%. A lot more people are going outside spending less time inside in close proximity to each other indoors,” he said. “We probably will start to see an increase again in Covid cases in the fall and winter months.”
Earlier this spring, the borough had the worst virus transmission in the state, which could have made people more cautious, McLaughlin said.
“My sense is, it’s partly due to the fact that when the Fairbanks North Star Borough was experiencing a high number of cases, (...) it raised awareness, and probably some people were getting vaccinated and other people were engaging in other mitigation measures,” he said.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said that when of a lot of Covid is transmitting in the community, outbreaks fit within the large transmission, but as the numbers get smaller across the state, there will be more variability. Additionally, Zink said that when there is a lot of Covid, more people get sick, vaccinated and unvaccinated; in turn, when the virus is down, not a lot of people get Covid because it’s not there to spread between people.
“If we get Covid into a community that does not have a lot of vaccines, when Covid starts to spread, it can spread very quickly,” Zink said. “I think that’s just another reminder on the importance of getting vaccinated.”
The percentage of fully vaccinated Alaskans is at 49% as of Thursday. In the past weeks, vaccinations in airports — in Fairbanks, Anchorage and Juneau — have ramped up, growing to 469 last week from 131 the last week of May.
