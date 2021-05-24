With Alaska’s delegation standing by as witness, President Joe Biden signed legislation Monday that enables Alaska to have a cruise ship season this summer.
“Today, I signed the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act into law. Tourism is vital to the state of Alaska — and this law will help revitalize the industry and support Alaskans by allowing large cruise ships to return to the state this summer," the president said on social media.
The legislation, which is temporary, enables Alaska-bound cruise ships to bypass a requirement to dock in Canada in between U.S. stops.
Canada has banned the cruise ships from its ports until next year over concerns about Covid-19.
The legislation “means a lot to the state of Alaska, about $3 billion and 23,000 jobs,” said U.S. Rep. Don Young, underscoring the importance of the summer cruise ship season to the Alaska economy.
Young, along with Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, fielded questions from reporters outside the Oval Office, after the president signed the bill.
The questions were not only about the resumption of the Alaska cruise ship season. Reporters also asked about the significance of a president who is a Democrat moving with urgency to sign a Republican-led bill.
The House adopted the bill on Thursday after it was approved in the Senate. The legislation passed unanimously in both chambers.
“This is my 10th president and I have never met a president who has not been respectful in desiring what we desire,” said Young, who is the longest-serving member of Congress.
The Biden administration recognized that the legislation was a priority for the Alaska economy, Murkowski said, noting “you saw this translated today with the signing of this bill into law.”
“You are seeing a united delegation that was working very hard, aggressively hard,” Murkowski told reporters.
“It was not easy, but it was a significant priority for the people of the state of Alaska.”
Murkowski noted that the cruise lines already have started booking Alaska trips for the summer season.
Alaska's large cruise ship season runs from May through September but provides most of the revenues for the state’s tourism economy.
The ships dock at Alaska’s seaports, with passengers boarding buses for land tours, including to Denali National Park and Preserve in Interior Alaska. They visit local hotels, restaurants and shops.
"The bill that President Biden signed today will at long last bring our small business owners hope," Sullivan said. "I want to thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, in both chambers, for working with us to help Alaskans in need."
Sullivan told reporters that the Alaska delegation used their visit with the president as an opportunity to raise other Alaska priorities.
Sullivan said that he wanted to make sure that Biden knew about the Willow energy project, which has been stalled by recent federal restrictions on new oil and gas drilling.
“Sometimes as you know when those kinds of things get delayed, which the administration did, the president is not always aware, so we wanted to make sure he was aware,” Sullivan said.
“It is a very big energy project that is ready to go [with] 2,000 jobs, 75% of which are union and supported by the indigenous communities. It is a big deal for Alaska and a big deal for America.”