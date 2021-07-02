The Munson Creek Fire near Chena Hot Springs demonstrated “extreme fire growth” on Thursday, resulting in an evacuation notice Friday for residents living near the blaze.
The fire grew 7,000 acres — up from 2,000 acres Thursday afternoon — to 9,000 acres by Thursday evening.
Weather and erratic wind directions were the primary causes of the extreme growth, according to a fire situation report. Both the weather and wind continue to be unpredictable, the report states.
Due to the proximity of fires to structures at the end of Chena Hot Springs Road, the Fairbanks North Star Borough issued an evacuation notice for residents who live on the end of the road. As of Friday, the area is under a “set” evacuation notice, which means that people should pack bags and be prepared to leave their homes at any minute. The evacuation notice will be re-evaluated daily.
As of Friday morning, nearly 100 firefighters were working to prevent the fire from reaching structures, some of which are less than a mile from the blaze, according to the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center. Air attacks and tankers were being used for structure support as well. Firefighters took action after the fire, which has been burning up a ridge, reached a point only two miles from Chena Hot Springs. To prevent the fire from burning down the other side of the ridge, where Chena Hot Springs is located, firefighters conducted a burn operation on top of the ridge to eliminate fuel from the fire.
The Munson Creek Fire is burning in a boreal forest, an ecosystem which relies upon fire for health. The fire will be allowed to burn; while firefighters will not attempt to contain it, they will steer it in order to make sure it does not impact structures.
The lightning fire has been burning since June 18. The blaze, initially estimated at 300 acres, demonstrated little to no growth for several days due to cloudy and humid conditions. However, the fire “blew up on Wednesday and Thursday with hotter and drier conditions and bright sunshine,” a news release from the Alaska Division of Forestry stated.
Although the Munson Creek Fire is burning about 50 miles from Fairbanks, the smoke has impacted the air quality in the city. According to the borough's Air Quality Division, the air quality index in Fairbanks is currently in the unhealthy range. This means that people with respiratory or heart problems, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion. All individuals should limit prolonged exertion.
Another already large fire in the Interior grew substantially over the past few days. The Dry Creek Fire was estimated to be over 40,000 acres as of Friday morning. Like the Munson Creek Fire, the Dry Creek Fire became more active due to warm and dry conditions. The Dry Creek Fire is also being allowed to burn, so no attempts at containment have been made. However, firefighters continued to conduct point to point protection operations to protect Alaska Native allotments in the vicinity.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 459-7544.