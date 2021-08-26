While the surge of Covid-19 cases across Alaska is continuing to strain the health care system, state health officials are working to address shortages and encourage Alaskans to get vaccinated to ease the burden of health workers.
“The hospital capacity becomes very constrained,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy said during a Thursday news conference. He said that the state is working to increase hospital capacity, but Alaskans can also make a step to address the pandemic.
“I strongly urge you to talk to your physician, talk to a trusted health care provider,” he said. ”There’s a vaccination available. The vaccination, from what we can see, although not 100% foolproof, goes a long way in preventing illnesses and hospitalizations, and for those that can get the vaccine, we encourage people to do so.”
Across state hospitals, 127 patients are now diagnosed with Covid and one patient who is waiting for the test results.
“Our hospitals are very full,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said. “They are full for numerous reasons, but we are seeing a consistent increase in cases of Covid-19 in the hospitals.”
While the number of Alaska children hospitalized with Covid is small, more children are being hospitalized throughout the country because of the more transmissible Delta variant and because “children are the least vaccinated population in our overall population,” said state epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin. There is also a disproportionately high number of American Indian and Alaskan Native people who are being hospitalized, according to a July Covid-19 update from the Alaska Division of Public Health.
Twenty-six of the states 127 patients are on ventilators, according to the department, but Zink said that “right now it’s not beds that are limitation, it’s not ventilator capacity that is limitation, its staff and its people,” Zink said.
Dunleavy said that while the state health care system went through a similar crisis in November, the situation is different now, with fewer people working in hospitals either because they have retired or left.
Director of Public Health Heidi Hedberg agreed that the hospitals see shortages on all levels. She added that besides increasing cases and increased hospitalizations, patients are using a lot more resources.
“We are seeing that we have a fatigue workforce in the hospital,” she said.
Hedberg said the Department of Public Health is working to bring more health care providers to Alaska to help augment staffing shortages while the Department of Commerce is focusing on how they could to expedite licensing.
“I would encourage anyone that is just graduating out of high school who’s looking for a job, there’s a short training that you can go through and you can become a certified nursing assistant,” she added.
New Covid infections
Alaska saw another 730 new cases on Wednesday, according to the Thursday report from the Department of Health and Social Services.
“We continue to just see a lot of cases in the state,” Zink said. “We have had an 11% increase compared to the week before.”
Locally, 47 new infections were reported in Fairbanks, 16 in North Pole, two in the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area and four somewhere else in Fairbanks North Star Borough. Denali saw nine residents and six non-resident positive Covid cases in the last seven days, according to the Denali Borough’s Covid dashboard. For more data, go to dhss.alaska.gov.
Vaccine breakthrough cases
The number of fully vaccinated people getting Covid is growing.
Since winter, 11% of Alaska Covid-19 deaths, 9% of all hospitalizations and 11% of cases up to Aug. 21 happened to fully vaccinated people, according to the weekly report from the department. That is 15 out of 137 deaths, 76 hospitalizations out of 837, and 3,735 cases out of 34,040 cases reported for that time.
“You can see that we have way more people who are not fully vaccinated getting Covid-19,” Zink said.
Vaccine breakthrough cases are higher among older people, McLaughlin said. He explained that that’s the case because older Alaskans were vaccinated earlier “so you see more waning immunity over time,” and because the immunity wanes faster in older people.
“And remember those older age cohorts are people who are more likely to be hospitalized and more likely to die if they end up getting Covid,” he said.
Adjusted for age, the chance of hospitalization among people who were not fully vaccinated was 8.8 times higher than the incidence among fully vaccinated persons. Among adult Alaska residents who were hospitalized due to Covid-19 the median age among those who were fully vaccinated was 71.7 years, and the median age of those who were not fully vaccinated was 57.7 years.
In July, of 17 Covid-19 deaths, four occurred in fully vaccinated persons, according to state data.
“We’re seeing that the percentage of vaccine breakthrough cases is increasing over time,” McLaughlin said. “It’s important to note though that we expect to see a higher proportion of vaccine breakthrough cases as the proportion of the population that’s fully vaccinated increases. As that number of people that are fully vaccinated continues to expand, you’re going to expect to see more vaccine breakthrough cases.”