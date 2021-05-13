U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, criticized the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week for requiring masks on commercial fishing vessels and for slowness in putting out guidance for the cruise ship industry.
“We are all tired of Covid. We are done with Covid. But, as many have said, Covid is not done with us,” Murkowski said, speaking Tuesday during a hearing of the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.
A clip from the hearing, in which CDC Director Rochelle Walensky answered questions, was provided by Murkowski’s press office.
The senator raised safety concerns with respect to commercial fishermen masking up and asked if she should tell Alaska tourism businesses not to bother preparing for a summer cruise ship season.
“So I’ve got fishermen, commercial fishermen that are out there in the water. I’ve got crabbers, salmon fisherman and cod fisherman that are trying to deal with a mask because they are concerned about failure to comply,” Murkowski told Walensky.
“This is more of a safety hazard than anything else. You’re out on a boat, the winds are howling, your mask is soggy wet,” Murkowski said. “Tell me how anybody thinks this is a sane and a sound policy to do?”
She said fishermen are made to worry about getting into trouble for failing to mask up “rather than prudent marine safety protocols.”
“This is absolutely, absolutely a crazy policy,” she said. “I just don’t understand. I don’t understand how we put our Coast Guard men and women in a situation where they know that safety is an issue, a broader safety issue, than the fear of transmission when you are outdoors, in the elements, and you are now being required to wear a mask. So I would hope the CDC would reconsider this quickly, quickly, quickly.”
Walensky told Murkowski that the CDC is finalizing fishing industry guidance.
Alaska’s senior senator also raised frustration regarding the CDC’s Framework for Conditional Sailing Order, a pathway for resuming cruise ship passenger service, after learning that additional guidance is pending. Time is running out to have a summer cruise season in Alaska, she told Walensky.
“Our reality is that if you can’t get ships turned north now, there is no season, whether it is for one week or one month,” Murkowski said. “Should I just tell folks back home, don’t even bother ramping up your seasonal operations because it’s just not coming? We can’t get that guidance from the CDC.”
Walensky said the CDC is in regular contact with people from the cruise ship industry with the goal to resume operations in U.S. waters.
“We have been in this dialogue with the industry so we can understand what are the challenges in the current guidance,” the CDC director said.
