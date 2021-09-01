Alaska is seeing record numbers of people hospitalized with the Covid-19 virus, but with fewer hospital workers to treat them and a higher demand for medical care. The state also reported 10 new Covid-related deaths this week and more than 800 new infections in a single day — its all-time second-highest daily count.
Hospitalizations
“Our hospitalizations are now on par with the peak that they reached in December and January of 2020 and 2021,” state epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin said during a Wednesday briefing.
Out of 75 people at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, 13 people, or 17%, were Covid patients, which included teens and people in their 20s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s. Across the state, the number of Covid hospitalizations is 161, about 17%.
With Covid admissions increasing, the state health system is looking similar to where it was during the last peak but with some differences, said Gene Wiseman of the Department of Health and Social Services.
“We are seeing increased admission of younger age brackets, 40 to 69 year olds, as well as pediatric admissions,” Wiseman said.
The other “stark difference” Wiseman pointed out was that hospitals are also dealing with a summer influx of non-Covid-related injuries as well as staff shortages and fatigued employees.
Hospitals are seeing issues with decreased specialty care, such as pediatrics, and decreased urgent care. They also report “longer wait time in the emergency rooms and decreased ability to transfer patients,” Wiseman said.
More Covid deaths among young and old
Alaska saw 10 recent deaths — four reported Tuesday and six reported Monday. Eight of the deaths were in Anchorage, one in the Dillingham Census Area and one in the Bethel Census Area. The deceased included a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 30s, two people in their 40s, one man in his 60s, four in their 70s and one in his 80s.
In a different report, FMH saw one more Covid-related death on Wednesday. The deceased was 59, according to Kelly Atlee, director of communications at Foundation Health Partners.
Cases continue surging
On Tuesday alone, the state reported 801 new infections. This is the second highest daily count in Alaska.
“There is Covid everywhere — you can see that the map is monochromatic red,” said Louisa Castrodale, with the health department.
Locally, Fairbanks reported 76 new infections on Tuesday and 21 on Monday, North Pole reported 29 and two, respectively. The Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area reported three cases over the two days while Delta Junction and the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area reported three each. Denali Borough reported three local and three non-resident cases in tourism. Four more cases were reported elsewhere in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. To learn more about case counts, go to dhss.alaska.gov.
State health officials say that the spike is largely because of the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.
Castrodale added that “People have a lot of contacts everywhere, events where people are in close proximity to each other.” She explained that when there is much activity, people might have several exposures, and it’s unclear where the infection is coming from.
As far as breakthrough cases, McLaughlin said that they are because the more transmissible variant is spreading and immunity is waning, especially among older people.
“As the proportion of fully vaccinated people increases, the proportion of breakthroughs is also increasing,” McLaughlin added.
McLaughlin said that masking, social distancing and getting tested continue to be the ways for the public to curb the curve.
“Your actions make a difference,” he said. “The number one thing you can do to help our community, help our state, to get this virus under control and get vaccinated.”