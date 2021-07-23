Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across the state as the highly transmissible Delta variant takes hold.
Covid-19 cases have increased by 140% over the past week, state health officials announced Thursday.
“We had 882 cases in Alaska from June 11 to the 17 compared to the last week where we had 368, so that’s 140% increase just in the last week” said State Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink during a Department of Health and Social Services news conference Thursday.
“We are following the trend of the national average with a really significant increase in the number of cases overall,” Zink added.
Covid-19 related hospitalizations have also increased in the state, rising 59% between July 10 and July 17 compared to the previous seven days, according to the Department of Health and Social Services. There are currently 72 individuals hospitalized in Alaska with Covid-19.
There has been no change in the number of confirmed deaths week-over-week, “but that tends to be a lagging indicator,” Zink said.
Across the state, about 57% of residents have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and about 52% are fully vaccinated.
“We’re very hopeful that now with this Delta variant circulating and case counts really increasing dramatically, people who have been hesitant to get the vaccine, please come forward and get vaccinated,” state epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin said during a Wednesday meeting with health officials.
