Alaska reported 4,025 new cases and 21 deaths over the weekend, with 1,045 cases reported on Friday; 1,340 on Saturday; and 1,640 on Sunday.
Locally, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital reported one death, which happened on Sunday.
Of 21 deaths reported by the state, two were in Fairbanks — a man in his 40s and a woman in her 80s. Ten deaths happened in Anchorage, and some of the deceased were in their 30s, 40s and 50s. Wasilla, Palmer, Kodiak, Homer, Ketchikan, Anchor Point and Seward were other locations reporting deaths this weekend.
“Today’s data summary includes another large batch of Covid-related deaths,” the report from the Department of Health and Social Services read. “Most of the deaths were identified through death certificate review from July to September, with a few recent fatalities in September.”
Additionally, seven new Alaskans were hospitalized over the past three days.
At Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, 18 patients, or 31% of all hospitalizations, were Covid-related on Monday, according to hospital’s spokesperson Kelly Atlee. The ages of patients ranged from teens and people in their 20s to patients in their 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.
In terms of new infections on the local level, Fairbanks reported 492 new Covid cases this weekend, North Pole reported 169, Ester reported one, and three more cases were reported at the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Three more cases were identified in Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, three in Denali Borough and three in Healy. Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area reported 24 cases, while Delta Junction reported 13.
Among places with the highest counts, , Anchorage alone reported 1,285 over the three days, Wasilla reported 590, Palmer 272, Kenai 109, Juneau 109, Kodiak 93, Northwest Arctic Borough 85, Eagle River 76, Soldotna 63, Valdez 44, Chugiak 37, North Slope Borough 37, Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula 31, Seward 32 and Nome Census Area reported 30.
