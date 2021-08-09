Covid-19 infections continue to climb throughout Alaska, likely in large part due to the more highly transmittable Delta variant.
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 863 cases and one death over the past three days. Statewide, there were 319 new cases on Friday, 355 on Saturday and 189 on Sunday.
Nearly half of the cases reported were from the Anchorage area, which accounted for 364 of the total infections. Fairbanks tied with Eagle River for the third greatest number of cases in a single town over the weekend. Fairbanks reported 29 resident cases and two non-resident cases over the past three days. There were also two new cases in the Denali Borough. Other areas with high infection rates include Wasilla with 70 and Juneau with 30.
There were three new hospitalizations over the weekend, bringing the total number of individuals hospitalized with the virus to 101, and the hospitalization rate to 9.2%. Eight of the hospitalized individuals are in the Interior. Thirteen of the hospitalized patients are on ventilators. The death was of an Anchorage man in his 30s, according to DHSS.
Based on the number of cases in the past week, both Alaska and the Fairbanks North Star Borough are on high alert levels. High alert is defined as over 100 cases per 100,000 individuals; there were 286 cases reported in Alaska and 105 in the FNSB in the past week.
The rise in cases is likely caused by the spread of the Delta variant; a recent DHSS report found that the Delta variant accounted for approximately 96% of Covid cases during a week in mid-July.
In response to the Covid uptick, many establishments are reinstating mask mandates, even among vaccinated individuals.
According to DHSS, 59% of eligible Alaskans are vaccinated. The vaccination rate in the Fairbanks North Star Borough is slightly below the state; 50% of eligible residents have received the vaccine.