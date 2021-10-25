Alaska continues to lead the nation with the highest Covid-19 case rate in the United States. The rate of transmission remains high, as the state reported 1,686 new cases, four hospitalizations and five deaths over the weekend, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
On Friday, 529 new cases were detected, followed by 800 on Saturday and 375 on Sunday. The Fairbanks North Star Borough recorded 97 new resident cases and three non-resident cases over the past three days.
In total, 236 patients are currently hospitalized with Covid, with two other patients under investigation. According to DHSS, 34 of these patients are on ventilators. As of Sunday, 30% of inpatients at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital tested positive for Covid.
The five deaths occurred among residents of Anchorage, Kodiak and Wasilla.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alaska’s rate of 550 cases per 100,000 people is more than four times higher than the national average. During the last seven days, 9.2% of Covid tests came back positive for the virus.
With a few exceptions, the majority of the state is on a high alert level and, while the past week was an 18% decrease in cases from the week prior, numbers have more or less plateaued over the past month.