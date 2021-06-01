Visitors from other states or countries who are 12 years of age and older can get a Covid-19 vaccine in Alaska starting today.
The eligibility for the vaccine expanded to include not just individuals who live or work in Alaska but travelers as well, according to a Tuesday news release from the Department of Health and Social Services.
“We’ve already received calls from tourists who want to be vaccinated here and some who plan to stay three to four weeks to receive their second vaccine,” DHSS Commissioner Adam Crum said in a prepared statement. “This benefits visitors to our state as well as Alaskans and Alaska’s economy, too.”
Travelers as well as people who live and work in Alaska can receive the vaccine at any state clinic as well as at airport clinics in Fairbanks, Juneau and Anchorage.
Vaccine appointments at the airports for a two-hour time window are available through the Alaska Safe Travels app at www.alaska.covid secureapp.com. Travel groups larger than 25 people can request appointments by emailing amy.oconnor@alaska.gov at least one week in advance.
In Fairbanks, the airport clinic offering the Pfizer vaccine is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located next to baggage claim.
For other state Covid-19 vaccine appointments, visit covidvax.alaska.gov or call 1-833-4-VAXLINE.
Youth 12 to 17 years old are only eligible to receive Pfizer vaccine.
