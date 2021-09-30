Alaska has the highest rate of new Covid-19 infections in the nation, five times the national average.
The state has the highest number of cases in the last seven days per 100,000 people among the 50 states, according to the Department of Health and Social Services.
When you have an increased incidence of cases, you’re going to have increased hospitalizations and deaths, state epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin said.
Fairbanks Memorial Hospital reported one more Covid death Wednesday, while statewide the Department of Health reported on Wednesday 10 recent deaths, including a Fairbanks man in his 50s and a North Pole woman in her 40s.
Since the beginning of the pandemic Alaska’s Covid death rate has been low compared to other states. Now, however, “We have one of the highest death rates over the past week,” McLaughlin said.
Factors contributing to the Covid surge include a comparatively low vaccination rate and relatively low mitigation efforts such as social distancing, avoiding crowds and wearing masks, McLaughlin said. Additionally, widespread infection leads to more cases, and schools in session might result in more children getting tested and more infections identified.
“This is all in the context of the highly transmissible Delta variant,” McLaughlin added.
Another possible contributor is seasonality, McLaughlin said. Alaska gets cooler weather sooner than other parts of the nation, and that might be playing a role in the surge.
Lastly, in the past few weeks, the department has seen a backlog of cases and were unable “to process and count incoming lab reports as quickly as they were coming in,” McLaughlin said. “So the very large bolus of cases and deaths reported last week compared to the prior week is in part an artifact just getting caught up. All of these factors are contributing to the big surge that we’re seeing.”
FMH continues to have a high number of Covid-19 patients: 27% of all patients at the hospital on Thursday were positive for the virus.
“Hospital capacity is reaching a point in Alaska where it may become difficult to care for everyone who needs care, even for non-Covid health concerns,” according to the DHSS report. “Some care may need to be delayed, there may be long wait times, and hospital beds may not be available.”
Over 470 out-of-state health care workers are coming to Alaska to alleviate staffing shortages and help hospitals respond to the surge, according to Heidi Hedberg, director of public health. About 200 have arrived in the state already and are starting work in hospitals across the state, including FMH.
“The relief is here, and it’s greatly appreciated,” Hedberg said.
As for new infections, 1,270 new cases were reported on Wednesday, including 105 in Fairbanks, 21 in North Pole, six somewhere else in Fairbanks North Star Borough, one in Healy and one in Southeast Fairbanks Census Area. Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area reported 18 new cases and five in Delta Junction reported five.
Among other places, Anchorage reported 437 new cases, Wasilla reported 97, Kenai reported 60, Soldotna 46, Juneau 45, Palmer 41, Bethel Census Area 39, Kodiak 39, Northwest Arctic Borough 35, and Petersburg 31. For more information on cases, go to dhss.alaska.gov.