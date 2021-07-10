Two deaths related to the Covid-19 virus were reported on Friday across Alaska. Virus transmission also is slightly increasing across the state, but the spread in Fairbanks remains low.
One death of an Anchorage woman in her 40s happened recently, according to a Friday report from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. Another death of a man in his 80s from Prince of Wales-Hyder area was identified through the death certificate review process.
Virus transmission across the state is slightly increasing, with the state shifting from low to intermediate alert status earlier this week.
The status, based on the average daily case rate over the last two weeks, is at 5.62 cases per 100,000 people. Fairbanks North Star Borough has the lowest virus transmission in the state, with just 1.00 cases per 100,000 people.
Two regions of Alaska have widespread community transmission, one has intermediate level and eight regions report minimal transmission.
The state also is seeing the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant, originally identified in India. On Thursday, state health officials stated that about 40% of all evaluated virus cases during the week in mid-June were of a Delta variant.
“It is likely the most transmissible variant we’ve seen so far,” state epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin said.
Available Covid-19 vaccines stay effective against the variant, McLaughlin added.
