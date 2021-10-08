Alaska continues to see a slight decrease in new Covid-19 infections.
The state has seen a 32% decrease in cases compared to last week, according to the Department of Health and Social Services.
“In general, it is not looking as steep, which is great, and we are cautiously optimistic,” Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said during a Thursday news conference.
Though it looks like the Alaska infections are leveling off or going down, health officials say they will get a better picture of the trend next week, state epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin said.
The average case rate in Alaska is still the highest in the United States, and Zink said that Alaska cooler weather driving gathering indoors is contributing to a high surge. Before that, summer activities worsened the situation as well.
“We do a lot during our summers,” Zink said. “We have a lot of people who come up here — a lot of mixing, a lot of roadwork that has to happen, and fishing and visiting and movement and travel.”
Many Alaskans live in congregate settings and multi-generational houses, and when the Delta variant got here, it could travel and move quite quickly, ZInk added. Plus, the state has done well well for most of the pandemic, not having as many people infected with Covid-19.
“We have a lot of people who are still very susceptible to this disease,” she said.
New deaths, hospitalizations and cases
Two people, 48 and 67, died from Covid in Fairbanks Memorial Hospital between Wednesday and early Thursday. The hospital had 25 Covid-positive patients on Thursday — 33% of all hospitalizations The youngest patient were in their 20s and 30s.
The state also reported five recent deaths on Wednesday, with the deceased being in their 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s. The day brought 20 new resident hospitalizations statewide, adding to 180 Covid patients.
“Our hospital capacity continues to be strained with just the number of patients we have but we have had a decrease in the number of patients currently with Covid-19 in the hospital,” Zink said. “It’s probably too early to tell much on trends along those lines, but grateful for the extra support.”
The health care workers keep arriving in Alaska, with 330 of them assigned to local hospitals and more arriving daily. They’re working in emergency rooms and ICU units, as nurses, technicians and respiratory therapists, Zink said.
“It’s a palpable noticeable difference in our hospitals right now because of this deployment,” Zink added.
Zink added that “we’re not out of the woods” yet, and hospitals are still making challenging decisions on transfers and delaying surgeries.
Of the 842 new Wednesday cases, 51 were in Fairbanks, 19 in North Pole and one somewhere else in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Ester reported another two, Healy three and Denali Borough reported one.
Among other places with the highest counts, Anchorage saw 249, Wasilla 106, Northwest Arctic Borough 44, Kenai 38, Bethel Census Area 36, Soldotna 34 and Palmer 32.
Covid among vaccinated people
In August, Alaska reported 4,311 Covid-19 cases among fully vaccinated people — more than 33% percent of all cases. In terms of hospitalizations, it was around 19% in August and July.
Zink noted that hospital patients “who are unvaccinated are 20 years younger than those who are vaccinated.”
Accounting for age and region, unvaccinated people died from Covid-19 at 9.8 times the rate of fully vaccinated persons, according to the monthly update from the department.
That percentage of Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough cases is going to go up over time for a couple of reasons, McLaughlin said.
“The proportion of people who have fully vaccinated increases over time so you’ve got a larger number of people in the fully vaccinated group,” he explained. “There’s waning immunity that happens with these vaccines, and so the likelihood of getting a vaccine breakthrough case increases over time.”
As of Thursday, more than 58% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. In Fairbanks North Star Borough, it is almost 51%
Booster shots
Seniors 65 and above, residents of longterm care facilities, people who work in high-risk settings and those with underlying health conditions should get a Pfizer booster dose if they previously received the Pfizer vaccine.
On Oct. 15, FDA will discuss mixed dosing — Pfizer boosters for those who received Moderna and vice versa.
Zink said that “just because we’re on the way down” in terms of growth of Covid-19 cases, “it doesn’t mean that it’s over.”
“It doesn’t mean it can’t go back up or that people can’t still get infected with Covid-19 — we still have a lot of Covid circulating around,” Zink said. “We still encourage people to take those precautions and also get vaccinated, so we don’t have to go through these big surges and bumps again moving forward.”