Alaska reported 66 deaths — eight of them local — and 2,842 new cases over the past four days.
The large batch of Covid-related deaths included some that happened earlier in the year, “but the vast majority are fatalities that occurred in September and October,” according to the report from the Department of Health and Social Services. Ten of the deaths were recent and the rest were identified through the death certificate review process.
A Fairbanks man in his 20s, as well as Fairbanksans in their, 40s, 50s and 60s, were in the recent death toll. Two other local deaths included a North Pole man in his 60s and a man in Southeast Fairbanks Census Area in his 70s.
In other Alaska locations, Anchorage reported 20 deaths, Wasilla 14, Big Lake three, Palmer four and Kenai five. Other spots were Kotzebue, Kusilvak Census Area, Hooper Bay, Bethel area, Seward, Homer, Juneau, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area and Ketchikan.
“With this September surge, Covid has become the leading cause of death for those ages 35-54,” said Kely Atlee, the communications director for Foundational Health Partners. She attributed the data to the Peterson Center on Healthcare and Kaiser Family Foundation, which monitors the U.S. health care system.
Overall, Covid “was the second leading cause of death in the U.S.” in September for all ages.
“It is second to heart disease and took more lives than cancer, accidents, stroke, chronic lower respiratory disease, Alzheimer disease, diabetes, other respiratory diseases, renal failure and suicide,” Atlee added. “Heart-wrenching.”
At Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, 35% of Monday and 30% of Tuesday hospitalizations were Covid related. The ages of Covid patients ranged between 20s and 80s. On Tuesday, only two beds in the Intensive Care Unit were available.
Of 2,842 new people identified with Covid-19 in Alaska over the past four days, 724 happened on Friday, 1,022 on Saturday, 580 on Sunday and 516 on Monday.
Fairbanks reported 223 new cases, North Pole reported 75, Ester seven, Denali Borough two and Healy three. Southeast Fairbanks Census Area reported one, Delta Junction reported 18 and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area reported 15.
Across the state, Anchorage had 980 people identified with the virus in the past four days, Wasilla had 376, Palmer 162, Juneau 87, Soldotna 86, Kenai 85, Bethel Census Area 74, Eagle River 71, Kodiak 53, NW Arctic Borough 38 and Dillingham Census Area 35. For more information on cases, go to dhss.alaska.gov.