The U.S. Senate voted Thursday night to raise the federal government’s debt ceiling limit ahead of a potentially critical June 5 deadline that would see the United States begin to default on debt payments.
The agreement authorizing the increase, labeled the Fiscal Responsibility Act, had already passed the U.S. House of Representatives following a drawn-out negotiation process between delegates led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) and President Joe Biden and his team.
The Fiscal Responsibility Act extends the debt ceiling to 2025, but comes with concessions to limit federal spending outside veterans and national defense.
The act’s provisions limit federal spending and include concessions from Democrats that increases work requirements for people receiving or eligible for food supplemental benefit programs such as SNAP. Veterans are exempt from those requirements.
During the Senate vote, Alaska’s Republican senators were split on the matter. Sen. Lisa Murkowski voted to increase the debt ceiling while Sen. Dan Sullivan voted no.
Murkowski, in a statement, said she voted for the resolution because it staves off consequences for the nation.
“I voted for the Fiscal Responsibility Act because it is the only way to avoid a default on the national debt just four days from now,” Murkowski said. “While both the bill itself and the process that led to it were far from perfect, it will avert an economic disaster, protect the full faith and credit of the United States, and slightly improve our nation’s fiscal trajectory.”
Murkowksi said the act doesn’t do enough for military spending, despite its increased support for veterans. Both are key issues for her.
“After speaking with colleagues on both sides of the aisle, however, I believe there will be sufficient support to pass a supplemental later this year that better addresses our security needs, including continued support for Ukraine,” Murkowski said.
“It leaves us with more work to do to address our debt, reduce the spiraling costs associated with it, and begin to improve the federal permitting process,” Murkowski added. “Beyond the incremental progress the Fiscal Responsibility Act makes, I hope it will build trust and create space for further bipartisan agreement in these critical areas.”
Sullivan voted against the act because it fails to more to improve military and national security spending.
While he applauded McCarthy’s ability to gain concessions, he said the bill inflicts “significant inflation-adjusted cuts to our military, shrinking the Army, Navy and Marine Corps.”
Sullivan called it a rushed budget that “simply does not meet the reality and the threats of this moment,” later citing Russia, China and Iran as national security threats.
“We need a serious, robust defense budget to deter war,” he said on the Senate floor. “If the young men and women who volunteer to serve in our military are asked to go fight a war, we need a strong budget so that they can come home victorious, not coming home in body bags. This is deadly serious business.”
Sullivan said it effectively lowers military spending to less than three percent of the gross domestic product, or final market value. He said such an amount has been seen only once in the last 80 years, in the late 1990s.
“We are not in a ‘peace dividend’ era today, far from it,” Sullivan said. “America’s military leaders all agree we are in the midst of one of the most dangerous periods for U.S. national security since World War II.”
Sullivan offered an amendment Thursday night that would rescind $70 billion in funding to the IRS and divert it to unfunded Department of Defense Priorities for Fiscal Year 2024. His amendment included a five percent increase for military spending in the FY 2025 budget.
The $70 billion was in part to overhaul aging IRS systems and add more staffing to address an increasing in tax return backlogs.
“Do we want more Navy ships, more Marines — or more IRS agents during this very dangerous time?” Sullivan said. “I think the answer is pretty clear. I think the American people know the answer.”
His amendment failed to reach the 50-vote threshold, with all Republican senators supporting the motion.
According to Murkowksi’s office, the Fiscal Responsibility Act does not cut Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, defense or veterans spending, but the Congressional Budget Office has estimated it will reduce federal deficits by at least $1.5 trillion over the next ten years.
The agreement passed the Senate by a vote of 63 to 36 and was sent to Biden’s desk for a signature.