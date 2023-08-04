Alaska Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Robert Neff, an engineering craftsman from the 176th Civil Engineer Squadron, cuts a tree as part of an Innovative Readiness Training project at Shepard Point near Cordova, Alaska, July 26, 2023. Twelve 176th Wing Guardsmen are clearing a 5.5-acre site for the Shepard Point Marine Tribal Transportation Oil Spill & Marine Casualty Response Facility.