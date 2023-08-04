Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, executed rigorous training exercises to maintain peak combat efficiency, including convoy operations and field and driver training.
The Alaska Army National Guard company devoted three days and two nights to the training in May, reinforcing defensive positioning, berm drills (alternating fire behind cover), support/attack by fire training and other combat drills. Among the highlights were the drivers’ confidence course and mounted vehicle maneuvering, which proved instrumental in boosting proficiency.
“Even though I didn’t make it up the hill, the course was fun,” said Pvt. Creston Muffett, a dedicated driver for one of the unit’s high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles. “I still learned valuable lessons, and my confidence in driving a Humvee has significantly improved.”
The driver training included navigating steep inclines. As part of their ongoing readiness, Delta Company prepared for live-fire operations later in the summer.
Capt. Eric Rush, the commanding officer of Delta Company, praised the Soldiers for their commitment to maintaining the highest combat standards and said the training is essential to ensure the unit’s readiness for any mission.
Delta Company remains steadfast in its commitment to serving and protecting the nation.