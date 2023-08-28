It was the presidential election of 1800. The votes were tied. In that moment, Aaron Burr thought he could have it all. The fame and fortune of the rise of the United States of America was so very close. To speak up and concede the victory to Thomas Jefferson would leave him se cond best. But to stay silent ... His mind was made up: Burr was not throwing away his shot!
In his younger years, Aaron Burr had everything a young man in life could want. Born into a wealthy family and raised by a prominent uncle, he had tutors for early learning and went to Princeton College. He studied theology, then law. After the Battle of Lexington and Concord, Burr felt a calling to join the Continental Army. He served bravely and with distinction. After his retirement, he began to practice law. He married a widow and they had a daughter. He entered New York politics and worked his way up to senator. He had it made. He was happy, successful, and well liked among his circle of friends and acquaintances. But it wasn’t enough.
In the early years of the United States, voting for president and vice president were pretty straight forward. Each voter had two votes. When the ballots were counted, the person with the highest number of votes was elected president and the second place was elected vice president. This was a not a perfect system, as seen in the election of 1800. Burr and Jefferson had an equal number of votes. As the prevailing intention was that Jefferson would be President and Burr Vice President, Burr should have conceded the victory to Jefferson. All would have been right. Instead, Burr remained silent on the matter, which pushed the election to a secondary vote. This was the beginning of his downfall.
When things go wrong, it’s easy to look for an outside source to blame. It takes a wise person to be introspective and change themselves or their circumstances. Aaron Burr did not make that choice. Someone was to blame for his continued misfortunes and Alexander Hamilton fell in his crosshairs. Hamilton preferred Jefferson over Burr for president. In fact, Hamilton took grave offense to the dishonesty in Burr’s actions during the election and made no attempt to conceal his opinion. Burr was dismissed as dangerous and self-interested. He lost the re-vote and was elected vice president.
Thomas Jefferson was furious with Burr’s sly attempt to become president. As a result, Jefferson never consulted with Burr as vice president during his time in office. Burr’s political popularity began to slide. In 1804, President Jefferson made it clear that he would not allow Burr to run for vice president again. Burr began to look for his next political position. He set his sights on the governorship of New York. Once, again, Hamilton was there.
Alexander Hamilton was proud of his home state of New York. There was no way he would allow Aaron Burr to control it. When New York Federalists began a campaign to keep Burr from winning the election, Hamilton gladly gave his support. While it was the Federalist party as whole that was trashing Burr’s name, Hamilton was their esteemed leader. Hamilton was holding Burr back from the success he deserved! The last straw for Burr was when parts of a private letter from Hamilton to a friend were published in a newspaper. Hamilton would be held responsible for his lack of respect!
Aaron Burr demanded that Hamilton have the newspaper story retracted. Hamilton ignored his letter. Burr demanded that Hamilton take back the things he said in the letter. Hamilton ignored his letter. Burr demanded an apology for the slander on his character. Hamilton replied, “I cannot apologize for what I said, I said the truth and that is that.” Rage burning, Burr demanded satisfaction on the dueling field. July 11, 1804, Aaron Burr did not throw away his shot.
Alexander Hamilton is gone. New York is in an uproar. Murder charges are filed. President Jefferson does not speak up to defend his vice president. Aaron Burr flees the state. He subsequently lost the New York governor election by an embarrassing defeat. Deep in debt, politically disgraced, on the run from the law, Burr continues to make poor choices. He continues to blame Alexander Hamilton for his misfortunes. Over 30 years later on his death bed, Burr did not express remorse for having killed Hamilton. He never accepted responsibility for his own actions. Maybe he did throw away his shot after all.