News-Miner opinion: The Daily News-Miner board read the news report with interest, albeit not surprise, when U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Angus King (I-Maine) introduced legislation requiring the Supreme Court of the United States to pen its own code of conduct. Moreover, Murkowski and King requested that the Supreme Court appoint an ombudsperson to review possible conflicts of interest, as well as hear public concerns and complaints in the area of judicial ethics.
We clearly see a cause for concern given the barrage of public concerns and complaints keeping individual justice on the front page of America’s newspapers. The litany of questionable conduct situations and lack of all transparency concerns us and troubles us.
Moreover, esteemed, retired Alaska judges Walter Carpeneti, Elaine Andrews and Niesje Steinkruger wrote a News-Miner Community Perspective addressing suspect activities of U.S. judges and Supreme Court justices they believe undermine the public’s trust and confidence in their judgment. They pointed to senior Justice Clarence Thomas, who “accepted gifts of transportation and ‘hospitality’ worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from a mega-donor to conservative political causes.” We agree with the letter authors when they ask this: “How can the public not be concerned about the influence of this type of largesse?”
We recognize that Murkowski and King are advocating for a long-needed code of conduct even as they extend an olive branch by inviting the Supreme Court to do the right thing on its own instead of having Congress crack the whip and write the code for the justices. Our opinion is similar to that of the three aforementioned Alaska judges who wrote that this “influx of political money” endangers the judicial branch designed by the Constitution authors “to be the least influenced by politics.” We have no doubt the revelations regarding Thomas’s travel and gifts from a wealthy donor has undermined the very credibility of the appointed people whose entire reason for being supposedly is for their ability to render dispassionate judgments.
Murkowski and King have offered a way for the Supreme Court in the future to demonstrate that its justices always act in ways beyond approach. We can only hope that the Supreme Court writes its own code of conduct without loopholes and relaxed guidelines. We support the Murkowski-King measure and tap our toes impatiently until the current members put to rest the public’s distrust and disgust.