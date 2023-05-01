Maybe it’s something in the water.
How else can one explain the seemingly endless amount of talent that springs forth from our relatively small and isolated community? From Academy Award winners to famous opera singers, rock stars and models, Fairbanks and Interior Alaska has produced more than its fair share of success stories.
Vivica Geneaux, an internationally acclaimed mezzo-soprano opera star who was born in Fairbanks and attended area schools, has performed in major operas such as The Barber of Seville at the Metropolitan Opera and La Cenerentola with the Bavarian State Opera. During a 2014 interview with the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, Geneaux explained how the laid-back Fairbanks attitude fosters a nurturing environment for creative people.
“I remember a community that had an unlimited number of opportunities to participate in the arts. While I was growing up here I studied ballet, modern and jazz dance, played violin in the orchestra, sang in just about every choir there was ... it was all for fun back then, but it gave me a great foundation in what I’m doing today. What I remember most about the arts here was that it didn’t matter so much what your talent level was, everyone who was interested in learning a new discipline was welcome. I loved that because there was virtually no delineation between professionals and amateurs. If you were interested and dedicated, you were welcome. I think that’s a philosophy that should be embraced by every arts community yet it’s very, very hard to find elsewhere.”
Here’s a short — and by no means exhaustive — list of some of Fairbanks’ most celebrated talents.
Ben Grossmann grew up in Delta Junction, attended the University of Fairbanks and worked as a photographer at the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner and a camera operator at a local broadcast news station before heading to Los Angeles to try his luck in the film business. Grossmann won an Emmy Award and a Gold Clio award before winning the Oscar for Outstanding Special Visual Effects for the Martin Scorsese movie “Hugo.” He was also nominated for an Oscar for his work on “Star Trek: Into Darkness.” Grossmann is the co-founder and CEO of Magnopus, a cross-reality experience company headquartered in Los Angeles and London.
Quannah Chasinghorse is a high-fashion model and Native rights and environmental activist raised in Eagle Village and Fairbanks. Chasinghorse, who is Han Gwich’in and Oglala Lakota, took the fashion world by storm in 2022 when she walked the runway during New York Fashion Week and appeared on the red carpet at the Met Gala. Proudly displaying traditional tribal facial tattoos, Chasinghorse has been featured on the covers of Vogue Mexico, Vogue Japan, V Magazine, Elle, and Porter, and continues to make history as one of the first Indigenous peoples at the highest echelons of modeling. Chasinghorse was named one of USA Today’s Women of the Year 2023.
Chinonye Chukwu is a movie director, writer and producer best known for her 2022 biographical film “Till.” A critically acclaimed major theatrical release, “Till” tells the story of the 1955 kidnap and lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till, and his mother’s subsequent search for justice. Chukwu, who was born in Nigeria and raised in Fairbanks, also wrote and directed the 2019 feature film “Clemency.” The movie, starring Alfre Woodard as a prison warden, won the Grand Jury Prize for U.S. Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival that year, making Chukwu the first Black woman to receive this honor.
Jon Button was born and raised in Fairbanks and started his musical career at a young age. An accomplished electric and string bass player, Button has performed on television, movie and commercial scores and has toured and recorded with well-known artists such as Shakira, Sheryl Crow, James Blunt and Mandy Moore. Button is currently the touring bass player for legendary rock band The Who.