Animal and nature loving visitors should not leave Fairbanks without a tour of the Running Reindeer Ranch. This family-owned farm provides an “immersive learning experience” through guided walking tours, according to Jane Atkinson, one of the ranch owners. The ranch’s boreal forest is home to about a dozen reindeer, including reindeer calves. Learning about reindeer antlers and horns, natural history, diets, interactions with humans and how reindeer have adapted to living in the arctic are what visitors can expect, Atkinson explained.
Watching the free-roaming reindeer play, run and forage is an experience designed more for those school-aged and older, explained Atkinson. While preschoolers and toddlers are not prohibited from visiting, backpack carriers are required for children younger than three, and strollers are not allowed. If visiting, plan for between two and two-and-a-half hours for the tour, followed by homemade cookies and a trip to the store, which sells reindeer soap and apparel.
The website recommends boots or comfortable walking shoes and mosquito repellant, as well as appropriate dress for the day’s outdoor weather. Running Reindeer Ranch is a favorite with visitors, so people should reserve a tour as soon as they know their travel plans, Atkinson said.
Other summer activities at the Running Reindeer Ranch are Yoga with Reindeer and Music with Reindeer. Yoga classes on Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings are led by certified instructors through mid-August. On Wednesday evenings during the summer, visitors can sit outdoors and enjoy local musical talent with the reindeer.
Lodging and weddings can also be accommodated onsite, but visitors must plan in advance.
To schedule a visit, get pricing information and find out more, visit runningreindeer.com or call 907-455-4998.