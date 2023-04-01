‘There have always been people in communities that attended births,” Kate Parks, a longtime Fairbanks midwife, said, adding with laughter, “Midwifery is kind of the second oldest profession.”
An argument could be made that it’s probably the oldest. As long as human beings have walked the earth, women have been giving birth to them, and other women, especially those who have experienced childbirth themselves, have helped in that crucial moment. “In a big way, midwives are the holders of the space,” Parks said. “They create a safe environment.”
Having held that space for hundreds of women during her career, Parks recently opened Ablemidwife with Delta Junction resident Joy Keller to provide midwifery and other home birthing services and education for women in the Interior. “Being able to be supported in a quiet, safe, protected space, is so key for a lot of people,” she explained. “It’s such a transformative experience.”
Parks, along with Keller in Delta, is focusing her practice on home deliveries. While most American babies are born in hospitals, she notes that with low risk pregnancies, midwives are generally able to meet all the needs of mother and child. Unless complications arise, which necessitate transfer to a hospital, pregnancy and childbirth are natural process, she said, and often don’t require medical intervention. “You’re not ill. Generally if you’re healthy and can carry a baby to term, babies come out.”
Being present for the birth is, for Parks, the fulfillment of her efforts, but she often begins working with a client early in her pregnancy. “I’m a full maternity care provider,” she explained. “I’m fully trained to assess their pregnancy and do full scope maternity care.”
Parks visits clients in their homes prior to the birth, helping the parents prepare for what lies in store. “The mental stuff of being present and welcoming the contractions to come,” she said, is part of what they need to expect. “Because there’s a little bit of a trick to that to welcome pain or intense physical experience.”
Having been present for nearly 500 births, as well as having had two children of her own, Parks is quite familiar with the pain that comes with the experience, but she likens it to running a marathon where focusing on the goal can help the person push that pain aside and keep going. “Nobody is going to say, ‘Boy that marathon was really comfortable,’” she said, but upon reaching the finish line, the joy far outweighs the suffering that preceded.
In addition to being present at the birth, midwives in Alaska are licensed to dispense some pain and anti-hemorrhagic medications, place IVs, perform sutures on first and second degree tears, and provide basic first responder care if needed. For all the items in her kit, however, Parks said that, “My hands are still the best tool I have. I think probably home birth midwives are some of the best at getting stuck shoulders out.”
Of course, occasionally complications arise during birth, and part of Parks’s training is to know what the signs of trouble are and get the mother transferred to the hospital if need be. While she feels American medicine tends to be too interventionist in treating pregnancy (she pointed to our nation’s unusually high rate of Caesarian births as evidence), she sees her work as being complementary to mainstream health care.
“O.B.s are experts in complicated birth. Midwives are experts in uncomplicated birth,” she said, adding, “There are times when folks do need a Caesarian, or they do need pain medication, or they do need something like that.”
Parks said she encourages mothers working with her to establish a relationship with a hospital provider who delivers babies, just in case things take an unexpected turn. Otherwise, she tells them, “if you do transfer, you’re going to get whoever is on call that night, whereas it’s nicer if you have met the person, and not in a moment of complication or crisis.”
Hospital transfers are the rare exception for her, however, and while she maintains communication with her client’s physician during a birth, “most of the time I’m just texting the provider. ’She had her baby and everything is great.’”
Parks has been on both sides of the home birth story. In 2007 she planned on delivering her first child at home, but complications led her to the hospital. Despite this, she was overwhelmed by the quality of treatment she received from the doulas, aides who provide needed services to pregnant women and new families but don’t deliver babies, and decided to become one herself.
For her second child, Parks was able to deliver at home, with Fairbanks midwife Dana Brown in attendance. By this time, she was realizing that she wanted to pursue midwifery herself. Once the baby was born and everyone had been determined to be healthy, Brown looked at Parks and asked if she still wanted to be a midwife. “I said, ‘Yes, I think I do,’ and she said ‘OK, you passed your first test.’”
Midwifery is a tradition, and while schooling is required to be licensed in Alaska, work Parks was able to complete remotely, it’s the apprenticeship where the hands-on learning takes place. Brown became Parks’s mentor, and it was under her tutelage that Parks learned her art. Parks became a Certified Direct Midwife and joined the staff at the Alaska Family Health & Birth Center.
Over time, Parks became an in-demand midwife in Fairbanks, and eventually a mentor herself. As her children grew older and more independent, she began to envision going into private practice. As in so many fields, midwifery was disrupted by the pandemic, but as the threat from the coronavirus began to recede, she decided it was time to realize her dream. Her close friend Keller was coming to the same conclusion in Delta, and the two decided to join forces under one business name and start providing at-home birth services to women in Interior Alaska.
“We’ve supported each other, and we love doing home births together,” Parks said of her partnership with Keller, who, like Parks, saw the lack of licensed midwives in the Interior as a gap that needed filling. “There are lots of choices down in Anchorage and Wasilla for home birth providers and birth centers. We’ve just not had that much up here.” For these reasons, Ablemidwife formally launched in February.
“I think a big thing with midwifery is, I don’t see myself as a superior, or somebody directing or telling you how you need to have your care,” Parks said of her approach with clients. “This is shared decision making. That’s a hugely important thing to me. We’re making the decisions together.”
“I’m going to have recommendations for what I think are really important standards of care. I do have minimum care requirements,” she continued, saying she needs to be sure expectant moms receive all the prenatal care they need. Beyond that, though, “if they don’t want to have a certain test or something like that, I have waivers to decline certain things that I’m comfortable with declining.”
One advantage for clients is that Parks comes to them in their homes, where visits are more relaxed than doctor appointments. Parks will enjoy some social time with a client in addition to attending to prenatal needs. “A prenatal appointment with me is going to be an hour, an hour-and-a-half. Especially going into somebody’s home,” she said.
When delivery time arrives, Parks comes to her client’s home and remains for the duration. While doctors and staff at hospitals are busy with multiple patients, Parks is able to give the mother her full attention for however long the birth necessitates.
“It’s wake up in the middle of the night a lot of times, and head out to a birth,” she said. “A lot of times you’re welcoming somebody in and caring for them. Things can go slow or they can go really fast. You have to be ready for it. A lot of times you’re sitting around and waiting and being really patient. They’re going the pace they need to, laboring. Especially if it’s a first baby. And then, whoop! Things are getting going.”
Parks, who was recently approved as a Medicaid provider, making her services accessible to low income women as well as others, views her work as being integrated into the larger health care system, offering safe and, relative to doctor bills, affordable services. “Midwifery, especially home birth and community midwifery, is a huge solution to some of our issues in the medical system,” she explained.
For Parks, it’s all part of her view of pregnancy and childbirth as perhaps the most profound human experiences. “On a lot of different levels, not just the medical or physical side of things, but emotional, spiritual, there are a lot of aspects to giving birth. It’s not just a medical experience. To be able to protect those medical aspects, but at the same time support some of the other stuff is, I think, really key. That is why I continue to do this. And love it. I love being there. And being present.”