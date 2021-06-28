The saga of the “Sourdough Shirts,” is about the ongoing efforts to create new ways to increase tourism numbers in Fairbanks as well as Alaska. Many promotional strategies have been used over the years, and the following story is about one of those ideas used in the early 1950’s:
“SOURDOUGH” SHIRTS FOR MEN OR WOMEN MAKE DEBUT IN ALASKA
Fairbanks Daily News Miner- August 17, 1951
“Sourdough shirts,” the latest fashion for both men and women in Alaska, have made their debut and it is expected that they’ll sweep the Territory off its feet within a matter of months.
A sourdough shirt, in case you are wondering, is a new garment designed explicitly to help advertise Alaska. Everyone has seen the Leilani shirts that are so symbolic of Hawaii. Well, Alaska is going to have its own shirt, too.
The Alaska Visitors association has sponsored the creation of the new shirts, which are suitable for either men or women.
The shirt is of corduroy, and it is buttons which very closely resemble a large gold nugget. Of course, they aren’t real gold, but you don’t have to tell tourists that.
Right now, the only shirts available for distribution are bright red, but it is expected that they will be manufactured in other colors. They are made by MacGregor of California.
“These shirts will become sort of a trademark of Alaska, just as the colorful Leilani shirts have become symbolic of Hawaii,” Chuck West, of the Arctic Alaska Travel service said today. “If they go over, they’ll be sold all over the States, and serve to direct people’s attention to Alaska.”
Two months later the following excerpt from an editorial by Bob DeArmond about the famous “Sourdough Shirts” appeared in the newspaper:
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner October 8, 1951
Thus far, the most tangible evidence of the work of the Visitors Association is a flaming red over-shirt decked out with brass nuggets for buttons and labeled a Sourdough shirt.
The Sourdough Shirt seems to have evolved from the widely known Aloha Shirt that has done so much to advertise Hawaii. If this Alaska variety of the Aloha Shirt is being put out merely as a rather flamboyant piece of merchandise to be sold to Alaskans and, occasionally, to an unwary visitor, it will probably serve that purpose as well as anything.
But, if the Sourdough Shirt, as it is presently designed, is intended to advertise Alaska, it appears to be a complete bust. There is nothing, so far as we know, about the red color that can be particularly associated with Alaska. A person wearing one of these shirts on the streets of a Midwestern or Eastern city might attract attention to himself, but he would hardly attract attention to Alaska. People would be more like to want to know where the fire was.
Even the brass nugget buttons, though they do have an Alaskan aura about them, will have little meaning in most parts of the country and are not gaudy enough to attract much attention. And on top of that, the present Sourdough Shirt is of a fairly heavy material that would make it uncomfortable to wear during the shirt sleeve season in most parts of the country.
What is needed, if it is to widely advertise Alaska, is a shirt made of gaudy, washable cotton print, showing a polar bear, a gold pan, a moose, some mountains and glaciers, a totem pole and whatever else might seem appropriate. It should, in other words, have “Alaska” pictured all over it so that even a fourth grader in Brooklyn would recognize it.
Note: If you go into any tourist area today, you can plainly see that someone took Mr. DeArmond’s advice. The Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska would like to know if there are any of those original “Sourdough Shirts” still around today. If you have one, please let us know!
Since the very beginning, Fairbanks has had tourists visit in the summer months. The following story is how one tourist spent his brief stay in the Golden Heart City 114 years ago.
LITTLE RIVER MAN OF HOLLAND FAME FINDS REAL EXCITEMENT IN TOURIST VIEW OF FARIBANKS
Fairbanks Evening News- August 23, 1906
Algernon Van Renslaer is a baffling name for use in the little story; it is too suggestive of monocle and Prince Albert, with a knickerbocker lineage, to carry with it the swaggering Cockney air of its bearing. Maybe it is well to mention that his fellows know Algie only as “Stub” or “Liverpool Shorty.” With the usual fitness of such nomenclature these names describe the Van Renslaer person’s two most prominent characteristics, brevity in stature, and a lingo that suggests Bow-Bells before the second word Is spoken.
But all this has little to do with an incident of yesterday in which Algernon and a carefully cultivated jag played the chief parts. The effect in mug browns, Cyrus Noble, Hermitage, Old Crow 116, and square-faced gin had reached that stage where its wearer has only the consciousness of enlarged and distorted mental capacities, a feeling of ripe affection for all humankind, and the idea that to go in any direction is to be on the right course.
So, it was with Van. In some way he got tacked off toward the bridge, while beating from bar to bar along the First avenue shoals. Getting a good seaway on the bridge, he flung out all sail and drove across at a clipping pace. Reaching the objective side of the river, it suddenly dawned on A. Van R. that the sun was beating down on his bared pate most unmercifully – that the thing to do was to find cool shade and relax his weary frame in slumber.
In his mood, to think was to act. Glancing up from the bowed position he had maintained to encourage stability, he found his eyes on the level of a furnace door in one of the big B.H.K. (Brumbaugh, Hamilton & Kellogg) boilers that line the island shore of the river. The inviting shades of darkness within were an invitation not to be resisted by the imaginative mind of the Van Renslaers’ descendant. He clambered in, slipped, and fell through an opening left by the removal of a section of grating and landed in the ash box.
The fun just commenced then. A workman in passing, slammed the door to the furnace and it latched from the outside, of course. Later there was a shout, then another. Passersby were mystified by noises like a human being in trouble, the origin of which was decidedly vague.
Finally, someone opened the door and peeking in, they saw Algernon’s huddled form. The truth dawned on him instantly, when Algie plaintively inquired: “Oi say, me lad, where am I? Are they goin’ to roast me bloomin’ hide?”
“You know where you are all right,” returned the stranger, who saw a chance for some fun, “you’ll be here a long time, too. Don’t you remember when we pinched you for hitting that fellow with an axe last night? This is steel tank No. 23, and you’ve got it rented for six months.”
“Oh No! So help me by all the Gods! I never ‘it nobody; I swear I didn’t! I just slipped away from the riverboat Oil City this morning and got me booze; I ain’t no quarrelsome fellow, chappie,” came up in an argumentative strain through the grating. “We know you, and here you stay,” in tones of finality from the man outside, accompanied by the slamming of the door.
Printed words will not express the desperation of Algie’s reception of this ultimatum. He begged and pleaded, offering to do anything from giving his liberator a month’s wages to jumping off the dock if he could get freedom. Of course, the prisoner was finally extricated from the big boiler. After he got a good compression of the whole affair, he threw back his shoulders and delivered himself of a line of profanity that would make a seasoned dog musher shamed of his puny vocabulary.
It’s Algernon back to the ship, and down-river now, doubtless to give Fairbanks a hard name.
Note: The name Algernon Van Renslaer was not the true name of the unfortunate tourist. That name comes from a theatrical production that was popular at the time of this story. The name was changed to protect the identity of the visitor, and at the time of this story, there were several important visitors in town. The boiler was on display along the riverbank by where Samson Hardware used to be.
Tourists have been coming to Alaska for a long time, and as always, they enjoy interacting with Alaskans, especially the more colorful ones. The following humorous story is about one such encounter that took place sometime between 1900 and 1910, that was recounted many years later in a Fairbanks newspaper article:
JOHN THE BEAR-HUNTER’S BET
Fairbanks Daily News Miner – March 27, 1934
A woodcutter by name of John the Bear-Hunter was calmly sitting on a stump chewing tobacco and practicing spitting through a knothole on a milk box while the steamer Tanana was loading wood at his wood camp on the Yukon River about 30 miles above Circle. The boat was loaded with tourists and other perishables, a great number of whom marveled at John’s apparent unconcern about the millions of mosquitoes that were buzzing around him.
Finally, one of the more inquisitive tourists asked John how he could sit calmly there and allow hundreds of mosquitoes to light on him without making some effort to brush them off. With his customary politeness, which made John a favorite with the transient population, he slowly shifted his cud of tobacco from his jaw to his hand and answered that mosquitoes didn’t bother him at all. He further added that he could peel off his clothes and lay down and sleep without the mosquitoes causing him any discomfort.
The tourist naturally doubted him and offered to give John $10.00 (roughly $250 in today’s money,) if he would take off his clothes and lay down for ten minutes and let the mosquitoes work on him. John needed $10 and it was no time at all until he was stripped and prone on his stomach. A considerable number of male tourists were attracted to this exhibition and a watch was held to time the performance. A minute, two minutes, five minutes slipped by, as minutes do, but John lay there in blissful inertia seeming to enjoy the wonder of his spellbound audience.
After eight minutes had passed in rapid succession, the donor of the $10 felt uneasy and was quite convinced John was going to keep his bargain and win the money. Feeling that he didn’t have $10 to invest in the enterprise, the donor, who was smoking a cheap cigar, reached over and gently pressed the burning end to a prominent part of John’s exposed anatomy. The flesh sizzled and smoked a little and no doubt caused John some discomfort, but still he held his ground. John squirmed a wee bit but not enough to disqualify him. He sensed that things were not as they should be but not wishing to jeopardize his well-earned $10, he said: “Mister if you will knock that damn yaller-jacket off me I’ll lie here for 20 minutes.”
Note: John the Bear-Hunter aka: John Ratliff, came to Alaska in 1893 and for the next 21 years he resided at Circle City, Fortymile, Tanana, and Fairbanks. He left Fairbanks in the spring of 1914 for the Old Soldier’s home in Dayton, Ohio where he was to spend the rest of his onerous days. He was often mentioned in the recollections of Pioneers many years after his passing.
