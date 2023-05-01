Many many years ago, on a cold November evening, I was just leaving Grayling. I had been visiting friends and was headed back to Anvik to say goodbye before I flew home to Fairbanks.
My old friend Jim was taking me, and he had just gotten the dogs ready when we both stuck our heads up at the same time.
A strange, sad sort of howl seemed to pass over the land. Down from the hills, through the trees and over the river.
I had never heard anything like it, and Jim, who grew up around here, was puzzled over what it could be.
“Ain’t no wolf,” I remember him saying.
This sound had gotten the dogs riled up, and it took a few minutes to get them untangled.
When we set off, we could tell the land had a new eeriness about it. But we decided to ignore it and started down the river. We wanted to get back as soon as possible because it had gotten dark on us fast and the temperature was dropping.
The ride was only going to be about two hours, and halfway through, Jim stopped the dogs. What I noticed next shocked me. A little ways away, I saw a dark, low shape. From this distance, I thought it could be anything, but Jim knew it was a wolverine, and he had stopped to see what it did. It was climbing to the top of a little hill, and when it reached the top, it sat down, laid its head back, and howled.
Again, a sad, strange sound passed over the land. Down from the hill, through the willows, over the river and to us. It took the dogs a few seconds to realize what was happening, but then they started barking like crazy. The wolverine heard the dogs and ran down the hill and away from us, and we didn’t see it again.
When we made it back, we told everyone our story, but no one believed us. And since that night, no one has ever heard another wolverine howl. But me and Jim remember, and whenever one of us is traveling from Grayling to Anvik on a cold winter night, we keep our eyes open for the howling wolverine.