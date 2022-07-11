Bench Reach
The test of strength involves an athlete kneeling on a padded bench with his knees at the edge of the bench. A volunteer sits on the back of the athlete’s lower legs.
The athlete leans forward to set an object on the floor as far away as possible, then return to the original kneeling position. No part of the athlete’s body can touch the floor while he is setting down the object.
Each athlete gets three attempts to place the object as far as possible. The athletes’ distances are measured from the bench to the object on the floor.
Drop the Bomb
The event tests an athlete’s ultimate strength and it’s derived from mimicking the form of an airplane. An athlete lies chest down on the floor and extends his or her arms out while keeping the legs together.
The athlete is carried by three spotters around the floor as far as possible while maintaining the rigid position. The athlete drops the bomb when he or she can no longer hold the position.
Blanket Toss
The event, also known as the Nalukataq, was designed to have fun after a successful whaling season.
Blankets are made from old whaling skin boats. The blankets have holes on the edges so that rope can be looped through all the way around and used for handle grips.
A participant gets in the middle of the blanket and stands still while being tossed.
The participant has to land on his or her feet without falling.
Some participants in the air or execute flips while being tossed.
Judges rate the participants on balance, height, style in the air, all-around form and grace.
Ear Pull
The tug-of-war of ears is one of the highlights of WEIO.
It’s based on withstanding pain, a trait sometimes needed to survive the harsh realities of the North.
The best two-of-three competition has athletes sitting on the floor facing each other with a sinew loop around each other’s ears — right ear to right ear, left ear to left ear.
The athletes must pull their heads straight back without twisting or jerking, and pull the sinew from the other’s ear.
Ear Weight
It’s based on enduring the paint of frostbite, and the event involves a weight attached to a twine loop.
The competitor places the loop around his or her ear and lifts it straight up. He or she walks as far as possible around the arena floor.
The distance is measured from the starting line to where the athlete drops the weight.
Athletes also get up to three warnings by an official to correct their form during the journey around the floor.
Fish Cutting
The contest derives from the cutting and drying of fish to preserve it for the seasons to come.
A contestant must remove the head and fillet the fish while keeping the tail attached.
The contestant must then remove the backbone and notch for drying.
Participants are judged on speed and neatness.
Four-Man Carry
It’s based on a hunter having to carry his game meat packed and for long distances.
It also applies to hauling ice or wood.
The object is for the competitor to travel as far as he or she can around the arena floor while carrying four volunteers.
Kneel Jump
The event is based on the speed and agility that a person needs when hunting on the ice, or moving from an ice flow during spring break-up.
The kneel jump begins with the athlete sitting on the floor with his or her knees behind the starting line, with the soles of their feet up.
The athlete then thrusts his or her body up and forward to a standing position.
The objective is to go for distance and maintain balance.
Knuckle Hop
Also known as the seal hop, the game is a test of strength and tolerance to pain and it involves how far competitor can go while in a push-up position on the floor.
The event was originally played on the floor of a traditional community center or hut, or outside on the ground.
Greased Pole Walk
The event tests the balance that a person may need for crossing creeks or manuevering on a wet and slippery log.
Entrants are barefoot as they start from one end and try to walk to the other end of a horizontal greased log. Spotters are placed on each side of the log to ensure the safety of the participants.
Alaskan High Kick
The athlete sits on the floor with one hand holding the opposite foot. The other hand and foot are on the floor to established balance.
The athlete then lifts himself or herself from the position and swings the legs to kick a suspended object, such as a sealskin ball.
An athlete gets three attempts for each height and has a three-minute time limit to execute a kick.
The game was originally played during long winter months to maintain and test a person’s agility.
One Foot High Kick
(technical in odd years)
The athlete approaches the ball by taking off on both feet, jumping up and kicking the ball with one foot.
He or she lands on the same foot used to kick the target.
Each participant gets three kicks at each height and has three minutes to execute a kick.
Two Foot High Kick
(technical in odd years)
After taking off, the athlete jumps up and kicks the ball with both feet parallel.
He or she then lands on both feet simultaneously while maintaining balance.
Each participant gets three kicks at each height and has a three-minute time limit per kick.
Traditionally, the two-foot high kick was used in whaling villages as a form of communication.
When a whale or other game had been taken, a messenger would run back toward the village.
When the messenger was within sight of the village, he would jump up and kick both feet in the air.
It was a signal to villagers that a whale or other game had been caught and to prepare themselves to help the hunters.
Muktuk Eating Contest
The fun event invovles participants trying to eat pieces of muktuk (skin and blubber of a whale) the fastest.
Each participant must provide his or her own knife.
One-Hand Reach
The game of balance and strength was traditionally played during winter months to help people maintain fitness.
The athlete balances on one hand with his or her elbow tucked under the lower abdominal area.
The other hand is used to steady the athlete’s balance while he or she reaches for a for a suspended target, such as a ball.
After touching the target, the athlete returns to the starting position to demonstrate balance to officials.
Each athlete gets three attempts and has three minutes to execute each attempt.
After each successful attempt, the height of the suspended objet is raised.
Seal Skinning
The event is derived from skinning seals.
The skins are used to make clothing; the blubber is rendered into oil; and the meat can be cooked, dried or fermented.
Contestants provide their ulus or knives, and they’re judged for speed and neatness during the contest.
The contestant first cuts around the flippers and removes them or leaves them attached to the carcass.
He or she then cuts around the head and leaves it on the carcass.
The contestant then removes the skin as neatly as possible.
Eskimo Stick Pull
The game of strength is based on bringing up a seal from a hole in the ice.
Two athletes sit and face each other with the soles of their feet pressed together and their knees slightly bent.
A stick is placed between them above the toes.
A coin toss determines the position of the contestants’ hands on the stick — one gets to grip the inside of the stick and the other gets the outside grip.
The objective is to pull the opponent over or pull the stick away from the opponent.
Indian Stick Pull
The best-of-three event mimics grabbing a fish by the tail to pull it out of the water, or to gather it from a fish wheel and toss it ashore.
Opponents sit facing each other and grab a greased, small stick with a hand-shaking motion.
They try to wrest the stick from each other. Jerking and twisting are allowed.
Toe Kick
The game duplicates the agility, balance and quick feet a person needs for negotiating rotten ice during spring break-up.
The athlete stands at the starting line with toes to the line, and he or she jumps forward to tap or kick a small stick backwards.
The feet must land parallel of the stick’s measured mark.
Each athlete gets three attempts at a given distance, and after a successful kick, the stick is moved four inches farther away from the starting line.